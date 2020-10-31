The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2020 Jammu and Kashmir Po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir Police claims Lashkar, TRF killed 3 BJP workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 31, 2020, 1:44 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2020, 2:58 am IST
A group of gunmen had at around 8 pm on Thursday shot and killed 3 BJP workers
Representational image.
 Representational image.

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed the militants involved in the murder of a local BJP youth leader and his two associates in southern Kulgam district have been identified and that Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) carried  out the attack on Thursday night.

A group of gunmen had at around 8 pm on Thursday shot and critically wounded Fida Hussain Itoo, general secretary of the J-K unit of BJP Yuva Morcha, and two other party workers, Umar Ramzan Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh, in Kulgam’s Yaripora village. They were quickly evacuated to an emergency trauma hospital along the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Qazigund area but doctors at the hospital pronounced them dead on arrival.

 

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range), Vijay Kumar, during a visit of the area told reporters that the assailants came in a Maruti Alto car and opened fire at the trio. “Then the militants fled in the same vehicle. We seized the vehicle near Achabal area of Anantnag,” he said adding, “With the help of our technical and human intelligence, three militants who carried out the act include a local Nisar Ahmed Khanday, another one namely Abbas Sheikh who was earlier with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and later joined LeT, and the third one may be a foreigner.”

 

Replying to questions, the IGP said that the police had provided ‘protection’ to slain BJP youth leader Hussain and that he was lodged at Hotel Dolphin at the Valley’s premier resort of Pahalgam. “But he recently gave undertaking that he can move around without security. Now we are investigating what the trio was doing in the Kulgam area,” he said.

Kumar said that since BJP workers have come under militants attacks earlier too, as many as 1,690 of them have been provided lodging in various hotels and guesthouses across the Valley which are guarded by the police and Central armed police forces round-the-clock, whereas 157 others have been provided with security cover on the basis of threat perception.

 

“We urge BJP leaders, workers and activists not to venture out without their security guards and don’t go to areas that are quite far,” he said. He claimed that the latest attack on BJP workers was carried out at the behest of the militants’ handlers from across the border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the killing of BJP workers. He tweeted, “I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

 

During the past few months, several BJP workers have been killed by militants in similar incidents across the Valley, instilling fear among the partymen which the leadership has been trying hard to dispel. It was on its request and directions from the Home Ministry that the majority of the BJP leaders and workers were shifted to safer locations identified by the police. The BJP’s local leadership has publicly admitted that the  murder of the party’s former district president Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bari, who were shot dead from point blank range by two assailants inside their family shop in northern Bandipore town in July this year, and similar other incidents which came in quick succession caused panic among party workers in the Valley.

 

These killings had led to a series of resignations by the party workers and leaders, some of them publicly announcing their disassociation from the BJP. However, the party was able to arrest the trend soon by ensuring shifting of those of its men living in more vulnerable areas to safer and protected locations.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, bjp workers killed by militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath

EC strips Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status over poll code violations

Telangana minister T. Harish Rao

Harish Rao takes a dig at ‘false’ propaganda of 'Bharatiya Jhoota Party'

Pink bollworm in a cotton pod

Pink bollworm attack destroys hopes of cotton farmers

File photo of red sanders logs

Spurt in red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam puts officials in a fix



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farooq Abdullah kept in day-long house arrest, barred from Milad-e-Nabi prayers

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

NIA raids on J&K NGOs, aid groups continue for second day

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials come out of the Greater Kashmir office after conducting a raid, at Press Colony in Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh brings agriculture bill to counter Centre’s farm laws

Congress supporters at a public rally during Kheti Bachao Yatra against the new farm bills, in Kurukshetra. — PTI photo

Opposition hits Jammu and Kashmir streets against land law amendment

Activists of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shout slogans during a protest rally against the central government, in Jammu, Wednesday , Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham