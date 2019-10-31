Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2019 Tik Tok star Sonali ...
Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat files assault complaint against sister, brother-in-law

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
Phogat alleged that the incident occurred on Oct 28 evening when they were visiting her parental house.
Sonali Phogat in her complaint to the police on Tuesday alleged that she was roughed up by her sister Rukesh and brother-in-law Aman and both of them also threatened her after the two sides had a verbal duel over some matter. (Photo: File | ANI)
Chandigarh: Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat, who unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Adampur in the recent Haryana Assembly election, has filed a police complaint against her sister and brother-in-law alleging that she was assaulted and threatened by the duo, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case on the complaint by Phogat, 40, who alleged that the incident occurred on October 28 evening when they were visiting her parental house in Bhunthan Kalan village in Fatehabad in Haryana.

 

Sonali Phogat in her complaint to the police on Tuesday alleged that she was roughed up by her sister Rukesh and brother-in-law Aman and both of them also threatened her after the two sides had a verbal duel over some matter.

"Acting on her complaint, we registered a case of simple assault and criminal intimidation and booked her sister and brother-in-law, SHO, Police Station, Sadar, Fatehabad, Inspector Prahlad said over the phone.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that further investigation was on. Sonali Phogat had lost from Adampur to the sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Congress.

Polls in Haryana were held on October 21 and results were declared on October 24.

 

...
Tags: sonali phogat, tik tok, haryana assembly, assault, bjp
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh


