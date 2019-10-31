Tamil Nadu CM to visit Israel to study water management soon

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will soon visit Israel to study and get the latest technologies used by the country for water management, according to state Industries Minister M C Sampath.

In Delhi now for a workshop on ‘Make In India’ organised by the Union Commerce And Industry Ministry, Sampath told reporters on Wednesday that Israel, by introducing new water management and conservation techniques, has produced huge quantities of agricultural products.

Israel is considered a well-established leader in water management, desalination and recycling techniques. It treats 80 per cent of its domestic waste water, which is recycled for farm use and constitutes nearly 50 per cent of the total water used for agriculture.

Chief Minister Palaniswami had undertaken a 14-day tour of the US, the UK and the UAE to woo investors recently. The AIADMK government has claimed the trip was a success.

Addressing the workshop-meeting, minister Sampath said Tamil Nadu had the highest number of SEZs in the country and urged the Centre to extend concessions and incentives to SEZ investors till March 2023. Sector-specific SEZs should be converted into multi-purpose SEZs to bring more investments. TN should get financial help to meet the demand from the Chinese industries to invest in the state under the “plug and play” mode due to ongoing US-China trade war.

“Land allocation and infrastructure development funds needed for country-specific, sector-specific industrial parks in TN. Free trade agreement should be signed with UK and European Union countries quickly to help TN textile industries meet competitions and challenges of Vietnam, Cambodia and Bangladesh,” Sampath said.