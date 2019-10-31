Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2019 NIA carries out sear ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA carries out searches in Tamil Nadu to probe terror module

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
In August, NIA had conducted searches across multiple locations in Coimbatore in connection with a terror alert issued to TN.
Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches in Coimbatore and Nagapattinam districts in Tamil Nadu in connection with a probe into a terror module.

In Coimbatore, NIA sleuths carried out searches at the houses of two people, police said. A team of officials from the agency conducted searches at a house at Nagore in Nagapattinam district, police said adding they were conducting inquiries with one person.

 

A team of 10 officials led by a DSP-level officer from Kochi carried out the searches at a house at Miandad Street in Nagore, police added. They are interrogating a man to ascertain any possible terror links, police said.

The searches in Coimbatore were conducted on the premises of two people as they had allegedly been in touch with people associated with a terrorist gang which conspired, collected funds and made preparations to carry out terror attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule, sources said.

A five-member team carried out searches in the house of Nissar in GM Nagar and Sauridin in Lorrypet in the city, police said.

The agency had on September 21 conducted a search at the residence of a man in Tirunelveli district in the state for his alleged association with the terrorist gang.

Also, the NIA had on August 29 conducted searches across multiple locations in Coimbatore in connection with a terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in July, the agency had conducted searches at 14 locations in Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into the 'Ansarulla' terror module case.

...
Tags: nia, terror module
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

Point no 1: Priyanaka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too. (Photo: File)

Second act of 'use and throw' policy: Sena attacks BJP over power tussle

Senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beig and young aspiring politicians are ready to look beyond the abrogation of article 370. (Photo: ANI)

As J&K becomes UT, aspiring Kashmiri politicians willing to start afresh

All convicts can plead for mercy from the President and seek commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment. (Photo: Representational)

Nirbhaya gangrape convicts to be executed soon: Tihar jail authorities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Point no 1: Priyanaka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
 

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ team_srk_varanasi)
 

32 passwords you should never use unless you are begging to be hacked

The industries with the highest number of stolen credentials were quite alarming. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6 Honda CB Shine to make a bit more power

The Honda CB Shine SP might feature a brand-new motor, just like the new Activa 125.
 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As J&K becomes UT, aspiring Kashmiri politicians willing to start afresh

Senior People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beig and young aspiring politicians are ready to look beyond the abrogation of article 370. (Photo: ANI)

Nirbhaya gangrape convicts to be executed soon: Tihar jail authorities

All convicts can plead for mercy from the President and seek commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment. (Photo: Representational)

Athawale backs Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena continues pressing for demands

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. (Photo: File)

Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat files assault complaint against sister, brother-in-law

Sonali Phogat in her complaint to the police on Tuesday alleged that she was roughed up by her sister Rukesh and brother-in-law Aman and both of them also threatened her after the two sides had a verbal duel over some matter. (Photo: File | ANI)

WB: Mortal remains of labourers killed in J&K handed over, Mamata expresses grief

The mortal remains of 5 labourers, who were killed by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam on Oct 29 were handed over to their families in Bokhara Bahal Nagar village. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham