MEPs: Kashmir internal issue, stand with India in terror fight

Srinagar: European MPs, drawn mainly from far-right parties, who were on a two-day visit of Srinagar, on Wednesday said that abrogation of Article 370 was an internal issue of India.

They also said that they stand by New Delhi in its fight against terrorism as it (terrorism) is a common problem of the world which ought to be fought by all. They urged India and Pakistan to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue in order to create peaceful South Asian region.

Before flying back to New Delhi, four members of the delegation — Bill Newton Dunn, Henri Malosse, Thierry Mariani and Ryszard Czarnecki — spoke to a select group of mediapersons at Somnath Auditorium at Srinagar’s Old Airfield to claim that they had had “good interaction” with various delegations that met them here on Tuesday. They said that they got fair idea about overall situation, militancy scenario and ongoing developmental activities in J&K.

Replying to questions, Malosse of France said, “If we talk about Article 370 it is India’s internal matter. What concerns us is terrorism which is a global menace and we should stand with India in fighting it”.

Referring to the killing of five labourers from West Bengal by unidentified gunmen in southern Kulgam district on Tuesday night, he said, “There was an unfortunate incident of the killing of five innocent labourers by terrorists. We condemn it.”

He said that Europe is also victim of terrorism and, therefore, “we stand with India in its fight against terrorism”.

Dunn of Britain said, “We belong to a place (called) Europe which is peaceful after years of fighting. And we want to see India becoming the most peaceful country in the world. And for that we need to stand by India in its fight against global terrorism”.

He also said, “This visit has been an eye opener and we would definitely advocate what we have seen on ground zero.” Malosse added that the delegation members received a briefing from the Army and police as well as young activists and exchanged “ideas of peace” during their stay in Srinagar.

Czarnecki from Poland said the international media coverage seems biased. “Once we go back to our countries we will inform them of what we saw,” he said.

Mariani, also from France, said that he had been to India many times and this visit was not to interfere in the internal matter of India but to get a firsthand knowledge of the ground situation in Kashmir.

He said, “Terrorists can destroy a country. I have been to Afghanistan and Syria and I have seen what terrorism has done. We stand with India in its fight against terrorism.”

Referring to criticism of the delegation members by opposition and a section of media, he said, “By calling us fascists, our image has been tarnished. It’s better that one should know about us properly before tarnishing our image.”

The delegation representatives advised both India and Pakistan to talk to each other to resolve bilateral issues for creating peaceful atmosphere.