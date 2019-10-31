Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2019 MEPs: Kashmir intern ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MEPs: Kashmir internal issue, stand with India in terror fight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 31, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 1:36 am IST
The delegation representatives advised both India and Pakistan to talk to each other to resolve bilateral issues for creating peaceful atmosphere.
Regarding the criticism the team faced from Opposition, Mariani said, “By calling us fascists, our image has been tarnished. It’s better that one should know about us properly before tarnishing our image.”
 Regarding the criticism the team faced from Opposition, Mariani said, “By calling us fascists, our image has been tarnished. It’s better that one should know about us properly before tarnishing our image.”

Srinagar: European MPs, drawn mainly from far-right parties, who were on a two-day visit of Srinagar, on Wednesday said that abrogation of Article 370 was an internal issue of India.

They also said that they stand by New Delhi in its fight against terrorism as it (terrorism) is a common problem of the world which ought to be fought by all. They urged India and Pakistan to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue in order to create peaceful South Asian region.

 

Before flying back to New Delhi, four members of the delegation — Bill Newton Dunn, Henri Malosse, Thierry Mariani and Ryszard Czarnecki — spoke to a select group of mediapersons at Somnath Auditorium at Srinagar’s Old Airfield to claim that they had had “good interaction” with various delegations that met them here on Tuesday. They said that they got fair idea about overall situation, militancy scenario and ongoing developmental activities in J&K.

Replying to questions, Malosse of France said, “If we talk about Article 370 it is India’s internal matter. What concerns us is terrorism which is a global menace and we should stand with India in fighting it”.

Referring to the killing of five labourers from West Bengal by unidentified gunmen in southern Kulgam district on Tuesday night, he said, “There was an unfortunate incident of the killing of five innocent labourers by terrorists. We condemn it.”

He said that Europe is also victim of terrorism and, therefore, “we stand with India in its fight against terrorism”.

Dunn of Britain said, “We belong to a place (called) Europe which is peaceful after years of fighting. And we want to see India becoming the most peaceful country in the world. And for that we need to stand by India in its fight against global terrorism”.

He also said, “This visit has been an eye opener and we would definitely advocate what we have seen on ground zero.” Malosse added that the delegation members received a briefing from the Army and police as well as young activists and exchanged “ideas of peace” during their stay in Srinagar.

Czarnecki from Poland said the international media coverage seems biased. “Once we go back to our countries we will inform them of what we saw,” he said.

Mariani, also from France, said that he had been to India many times and this visit was not to interfere in the internal matter of India but to get a firsthand knowledge of the ground situation in Kashmir.

He said, “Terrorists can destroy a country. I have been to Afghanistan and Syria and I have seen what terrorism has done. We stand with India in its fight against terrorism.”

Referring to criticism of the delegation members by opposition and a section of media, he said, “By calling us fascists, our image has been tarnished. It’s better that one should know about us properly before tarnishing our image.”

The delegation representatives advised both India and Pakistan to talk to each other to resolve bilateral issues for creating peaceful atmosphere.

...
Tags: anti terrorism


Latest From Nation

The Western Ghats and its climate face crisis now. (Representational image)

A festival in Kozhikode to solve green problems

Kochi mayor Soumini Jain at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Soumini Jain sails through for now

Tibetan Buddhist monks in an exhibition held at Kozhikode on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Tibetan Buddhist monks lend a touch of serenity to visitors

The CIPET- IPT Kochi has been set up at a total project cost of Rs. 24.90 crores on equal contribution from Centre and state governments.

Institute of Plastics Tech to be inaugurated in Kochi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Netravati Express bogies decouple

Sources said that the rake was the one used for incoming journey and that no detachment or attachment of bogies was done during maintenance here.

Pak opens fire along LoC, civilian killed

A civilian was killed and seven others including five children were injured as Pakistani troops targeted Indian forward positions.

RTC driver dies at Saroornagar meet

Nangunuri Babu.

BJP fears RTC land may be leased to TRS leaders

Dr. K Laxman.

Not secrecy but privacy: Justice Bobde says no to disclosing deliberations

The statement by Justice Bobdeassumes significance in the wake of a growing clamour for more transparency in the functioning of the apex court's Collegium. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham