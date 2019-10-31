Mamata urges strong probe on Bengal workers murder

Family members of labourers, who were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, mourn at their village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Kolkata: Expressing shock over the killings of labourers from Murshidabad of West Bengal in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded that the Centre should order a probe into the incident. Also, her ministers and the state BJP leaders indulged took on each other over the killings.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also condemned the killings in a statement. Calling the terrorists “enemies of humanity”, he appealed to the Centre to provide financial assistance to the victims’ families.

The Trinamul supremo tweeted, “In a most unfortunate incident in Kashmir yesterday (Tuesday), five innocent labourers were brutally killed in a pre-planned manner. We are totally shocked! Presently there are no political activities in Kashmir and entire law and order is with the Government of India.” (sic)

She added, “We, therefore, demand a strong investigation so that the real truth comes out. We are deputing Sanjay Singh, ADG South Bengal to find out details from them. Our party MPs and MLAs have reached Murshidabad to meet the family members of victims. Our government is providing Rs five lakh each to the victim’s family and render all assistance to them.”

However, a war of words erupted between the Trinamul and the BJP leaders over the incident.

Trinamul ministers Firhad Hakim and Arup Roy slammed the Centre for failing to protect the people in the Valley. While Hakim questioned the silence of the Modi government, Roy put the blame on the Centre.

Countering their allegations, state BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh claimed that the victims were not Bengalis. He argued that people from the state had to migrate elsewhere to earn their living as Mamata Banerjee had failed to give them employment. His views were echoed by his colleague, Mukul Roy.

“No Bengali was killed in the Valley. Those who lost their lives were workers. Many more died there earlier also. Still people have to go there for jobs because they do not get it here. Instead of criticising, the Chief Minister should ensure employment here so that they would not have to migrate elsewhere for jobs.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the Centre of adopting “wrong policies” which he alleged has “worsened” the situation in the Valley. The Berhmapore MP also shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing him to send an all-party delegation to the Valley to take stock of the situation.