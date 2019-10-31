Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2019 Kerala: Schools, col ...
Kerala: Schools, colleges in some districts to remain closed due to adverse weather

ANI
Published Oct 31, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
According to an update by IMD heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places over Kerala on Oct 31.
The District Collector's office in Kerala announced that all educational institutions including professional colleges in coastal taluks, Kochi and Paravur districts of Kerala would stay closed today. (Photo: File | Representational)
Kochi: All schools and colleges in specific districts of Kerala would remain closed on Thursday due to adverse weather conditions in the regions.

The District Collector's office in Kerala announced that all educational institutions including professional colleges in coastal taluks, Kochi and Paravur districts of Kerala would stay closed today.

 

The state government has also restricted access to the beaches in the districts.

According to an update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on October 31.

Earlier today, IMD issued Orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, while all other districts have been issued a yellow alert.

 

...
Tags: imd, heavy rainfall, kerala educational institutions
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


