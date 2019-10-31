Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2019 Naga talks to go on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Naga talks to go on today in search of a consensus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Oct 31, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 1:57 am IST
NSCN (I-M) adamant on demand for flag, constitution.
Nagaland governor and interlocutor R.N. Ravi
 Nagaland governor and interlocutor R.N. Ravi

Guwahati: The ongoing negotiation to take NSCN (I-M) on board failed to make any headway on Wednesday and talks between Prime Minister’s envoy R.N. Ravi and collective leadership of NSCN (I-M) led by Th. Muivah were postponed for Thursday.

Informing that NSCN (I-M) was still adamant on their demand for separate flag and constitution, security sources told this newspaper that major issues that are being discussed included the process and roadmap for surrender of arms.

 

Indicating that consensus on issue of surrendering arms by the military wing of NSCN(I-M) is yet to be arrived, security sources said that NSCN (I-M) has revived the demand of separate flag and constitution which was almost settled during the talks.

Pointing out that the government was reluctant to extend the deadline for concluding the Naga talks, security sources said that Ravi and the NSCN (I-M) leaders would be meeting once again on Thursday and try to iron out differences to create consensus.

Meanwhile, with the Centre sticking to deadline of October 31 to conclude the protracted Naga political problem, the Assam, Nagaland and Manipur governments have taken steps to meet any eventuality and have put their respective police forces on “high alert”.

Security sources in Kohima said that the Nagaland government has directed all deputy commissioners of the districts and administrative officers to remain in their place of posting and within their jurisdiction till further orders. The Nagaland police headquarters has issued an order banning all kinds of leaves and directed all unit commanders to recall all officers and personnel on leave immediately except those on medical leave.

In neighbouring Manipur, where Nagas have a sizeable presence, security forces in the state have also been put on high alert and a large number of security forces, including women personnel have been deployed at important areas including near the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to thwart any “unwanted activities”, a top state government official said.

The Assam government has also alerted the state police forces in the district bordering Nagaland and intensified security vigil in most of the vulnerable areas including highways connecting Nagaland.

Apart from the collective leadership of NSCN (I-M), the working committee of NNPGs and several civil society and church leaders are also camping in New Delhi in anticipation of a solution within the set timeframe of October 31.

Meanwhile, the opposition Naga People's Front said it cannot set an ultimatum on the negotiating parties of Naga political issue.

...
Tags: nagaland government


Latest From Nation

The Western Ghats and its climate face crisis now. (Representational image)

A festival in Kozhikode to solve green problems

Kochi mayor Soumini Jain at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Soumini Jain sails through for now

Tibetan Buddhist monks in an exhibition held at Kozhikode on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Tibetan Buddhist monks lend a touch of serenity to visitors

The CIPET- IPT Kochi has been set up at a total project cost of Rs. 24.90 crores on equal contribution from Centre and state governments.

Institute of Plastics Tech to be inaugurated in Kochi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thunderbolt fired in self-defence, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan.

Germans fall for ayurveda

Dr. Thomas Rampp.

Thiruvananthapuram: Paucity of funds affects kinship foster care

The Juvenile Justice Act strictly says the institutions should be the last resort, but many poor parents leave their children at government and private shelter homes.

LA for Kottayam track doubling project over

The 16.5-km Ettumanoor-Chingavanam track goes through the acquired land in Athirampuzha, Perumbayikkadu and Muttambalam villages.

Congress calls meet of oppn. parties

Ghulam Nabi Azad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham