Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2019 Can HD Kumaraswamy j ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Can HD Kumaraswamy junket save JD(S)?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HEGDE
Published Oct 31, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Party on the brink of crisis as MLAs set to join Congress or BJP.
HD Kumaraswamy
 HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Three months after being ousted from power in Karnataka, the Janata Dal (S) is in the throes of an upheaval with sources claiming that the possibility of a desertion from its ranks has become real, forcing party leader and former chief minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy to decide on a junket to Malaysia for his 30 odd party legislators sometime next week.  

But not all legislators of Mr Deve Gowda's party are likely to take the bait, with sources saying some of them, cut up with father and son (Deve Gowda and  Kumaraswamy) for various reasons, are seriously considering skipping the tour. This could further complicate Mr Kumaraswamy's effort to keep his flock together in this hour of crisis.

 

Mr Kumaraswamy reportedly suspects his bête noire and Congress leader Siddaramaiah's hand in the grand design to lure JD (S) legislators and weaken the party in its bastion, the old Mysuru region. There could be an element of truth in this with sources saying Siddaramaiah who has just become opposition leader in the assembly, is keen on doing a repeat of what he did between 2009 and 2013 when he rocked the BJP boat. This time, he seems more keen on 'finishing off' the JD(S) so that the Congress can benefit more, which could be why Kumaraswamy is bent on keeping his MLAs away from the prying eyes of the Congress leader for some time.  

But not all are toeing Kumaraswamy's line with  some JD (S) legislators led by senior party MLC Basavaraj Horatti holding a meeting in Council deputy chairman, Dharme Gowda's chamber on Wednesday and discussing the future course of action. As many as eight MLCs were present at the meeting, said sources adding that they discussed whether they should skip the Malaysia tour and send a clear message to the party leadership.  

A legislator who was privy to Wednesday's meeting told Deccan Chronicle however, that neither the BJP nor Mr Siddaramaiah were making any active efforts to split the JD(S). "The problem is within, we are upset, so many of us may resign soon. I cannot confirm when it will happen and how many will resign," he said. 

According to sources, a large contingent of legislators are gravitating towards the BJP while a small section may join the Congress party if it comes to that. Meanwhile, party MLC, Puttanna added credence to the rumours about a JD(S) crisis in the offing, publicly claiming in Ramanagara that many of the party legislators would resign. This has set  alarm bells ringing in party circles.

Sources said the JD(S) legislators may wait for two developments to unfold before taking a final call on quitting the party. Firstly, they are keen to find out which way the Supreme Court's judgement goes in the disqualified MLAs' case. If the judgement goes in favour of the disqualified MLAs, then swift political developments can be expected. The JD(S) legislators would also like to see which way the December 5 by-elections to 15 Assembly seats go. If the BJP manages to win seven or eight seats helping CM B.S. Yediyurappa to take control of the party, then the JD (S) legislators may resign  and join the BJP, added sources.

...
Tags: h.d. kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The Western Ghats and its climate face crisis now. (Representational image)

A festival in Kozhikode to solve green problems

Kochi mayor Soumini Jain at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Soumini Jain sails through for now

Tibetan Buddhist monks in an exhibition held at Kozhikode on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Tibetan Buddhist monks lend a touch of serenity to visitors

The CIPET- IPT Kochi has been set up at a total project cost of Rs. 24.90 crores on equal contribution from Centre and state governments.

Institute of Plastics Tech to be inaugurated in Kochi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Paucity of funds affects kinship foster care

The Juvenile Justice Act strictly says the institutions should be the last resort, but many poor parents leave their children at government and private shelter homes.

LA for Kottayam track doubling project over

The 16.5-km Ettumanoor-Chingavanam track goes through the acquired land in Athirampuzha, Perumbayikkadu and Muttambalam villages.

Congress calls meet of oppn. parties

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Kochi: Now, get ready for a green challenge

The participating students will be given a training kit, containing a solar panel, a small LED bulb and a small lithium battery. They will also be given training to assemble a solar study lamp. After that the students will be thrown a challenge to assemble one solar study lamp.

Netravati Express bogies decouple

Sources said that the rake was the one used for incoming journey and that no detachment or attachment of bogies was done during maintenance here.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham