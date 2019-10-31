Babri Masjid verdict may affect Milaad fete

Hyderabad: Organisers of Milaad celebrations are worried that if the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ram Jana-mbhoomi issue at Ayodhya before November 10, it could adversely impact birth anniversary celebrations of Prophet Muhammad.

Towards this, they are advising the community against any reaction to the Supreme Court verdict and accept whatever is delivered.

Religious scholars opine that the verdict, whichever way it goes, will impact the entire nation. Law enforcing agencies will take precautionary measures and tighten security arrangements before and after the delivery of the judgement on the hugely sensitive issue.

They feel that if the apex court delivers its verdict two or three days before the Milaad festivitie, then police could impose restrictions on processions and refrain Muslim youth from entering sensitive areas.

Community elders are advising people to avoid posting any material on social media related to the issue. Khatibs have been urged to appeal to people to keep calm, when they deliver their Friday sermon.

Mr Affan Quadri, who has earlier organised Central Milaad processions, urged the youth to celebrate the Prophet’s birthday in a different way and avoid taking out rallies in case the Supreme Court judgement comes before November 10. He told them to distribute fruits, conduct blood donation camps and provide food to poor and cooperate with the law enforcing agencies.

In his social posts, religious scholar Moulana Syed Khaja Moiz Ashrafi is calling for a peaceful and dignified celebration. He also advised youth to refrain from raising slogans that hurt people’s sentiments.