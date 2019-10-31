Nation Current Affairs 31 Oct 2019 Angry RTC employees ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Angry RTC employees up in arms against Telangana govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Oct 31, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Agitators organised ‘Sakala Janula Samara Bheri’
Agitating TSRTC employees at the Saroornagar indoor stadium on Wednesday. (Deepak Deshpande)
 Agitating TSRTC employees at the Saroornagar indoor stadium on Wednesday. (Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: There was a potent mixture of anger and excitement in the air. Thousands of TSRTC employees from all over Telangana turned up for the ‘Sakala Janula Samara Bheri’ at the Saroornagar indoor stadium on Wednesday afternoon. It was organised by a coterie of major employees' unions. After 26 days of being on strike, this was a show of strength by the employees of the Road Transport Corporation against the government.

The employees made for a raucous crowd. Many shouted abuses targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Some of these insults took the form of musical slogans. One person as he was being herded inside the complex by policemen, shouted in Telugu, calling KCR a ‘thief’. People nearby cheered in unison.

 

Many protesters could not enter the stadium where the main event was held because there was just no space for them. The indoor stadium can only hold 5,000 people. A senior policeman stationed at the location estimated that at least 15,000 had turned up.

A group of women conductors from Siddipet was huddled outside the stadium. One of them was clutching her recent payslip, hoping to show it to a journalist. Holding it up, she said, “Look at this figure at the bottom. I get paid Rs 26,000 per month. But TRS propaganda claims we make more than Rs 50,000.”

A colleague sitting next to her said they are worried about what will happen at the month's end. They said they didn't know how they would pay rent and other bills. Nonetheless, they said they would not give up but remain on strike until their demands are met.

Balreddy, a bus driver from Nalgonda district, said he had come to Hyderabad in a DCM (truck) with his colleagues. Once Balreddy was done hurling abuses at the chief minister, he asked this journalist whether there was a chance the strike could come to an end soon. “I know we are all (the employees) in this together, but the government seems to be very stubborn about talking to us. We only want them to talk to us as equals,” he said.

A conductor from Shadnagar, when asked how long he might have to stay on strike, simply shrugged and said, “I don't know what that (KCR) will do. He is like a snake. He has betrayed us.”

...
Tags: tsrtc, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Western Ghats and its climate face crisis now. (Representational image)

A festival in Kozhikode to solve green problems

Kochi mayor Soumini Jain at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Soumini Jain sails through for now

Tibetan Buddhist monks in an exhibition held at Kozhikode on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Tibetan Buddhist monks lend a touch of serenity to visitors

The CIPET- IPT Kochi has been set up at a total project cost of Rs. 24.90 crores on equal contribution from Centre and state governments.

Institute of Plastics Tech to be inaugurated in Kochi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Chhath ma ki kasam': Bihar cops asked to take oath to prevent them from lying

The policemen have also been asked to write the number of years they have been performing Chhath Puja. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan also, Priyanka had shared photos with her brother. (Photo: File)
 

Vivo U10 review: The complete package under 10k

There is a 6.35-inch display on the front of teh Vivo U10 with a dew-drop notch on the top.
 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not secrecy but privacy: Justice Bobde says no to disclosing deliberations

The statement by Justice Bobdeassumes significance in the wake of a growing clamour for more transparency in the functioning of the apex court's Collegium. (Photo: File)

Narada tapes scandal: CBI court rejects Mirza's bail plea

The special court judge Anupam Mukhopadhyay extended Mirza's judicial remand till November 13 on a prayer by the CBI. (Photo: File | ANI)

Cross border field fires increasing pollution level in Lahore claims Pak Minister

Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires. (Photo: Twitter | @fawadchaudhry)

Former PM Manmohan Singh flags off 9 cancer detection vans for Punjab

The nine units would be positioned at Sultanpur Lodhi and would offer free cancer detection services to Indian pilgrims on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. (Photo: ANI | FIle)

Case of waging war on state filed against dissidents for 'Manipur govt in exile': CM

'The government takes it very seriously and has registered a case for waging war against the state. The case has been handed over to Special Crime Branch for an immediate investigation,' Singh said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham