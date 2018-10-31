search on deccanchronicle.com
Top IISc professor on 'compulsory' retirement over sex harassment charges

PTI
Published Oct 31, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 9:19 am IST
The internal complaints committee of the IISc, which investigated the matter, found truth in the complaint, the institute said.
'A complaint was received from a PhD student about sexual harassment by a senior professor. The complaint was enquired into by the internal complaints committee of the institute,' IISc said in a statement. (Representational Image)
Bengaluru: A senior professor at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru has been retired compulsorily over allegations of sexually harassing a PhD student, IISc said Tuesday.

The internal complaints committee of the IISc, which investigated the matter, found truth in the complaint, the institute said without identifying the professor.

 

"A complaint was received from a PhD student about sexual harassment by a senior professor. The complaint was enquired into by the internal complaints committee of the institute," IISc said in a statement.

The governing council being the appointing authority for faculty deliberated on the inquiry report and resolved to compulsorily retire the faculty with immediate effect, it said.

"The orders were served on the faculty on October 22, 2018 and he stands compulsorily retired," it said.

The IISc authorities did not say whether he would be entitled to retirement benefits.

Tags: indian institute of science, crime, crime against women
