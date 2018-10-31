search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

The statue as grand as the stature: Interesting facts about Statue of Unity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 31, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 12:11 pm IST
A campaign called 'Loha' was launched to collect iron from all over the country to build the statue of Sardar Patel.
PM Modi dedicated the 597 feet or 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the nation on his 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
 PM Modi dedicated the 597 feet or 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the nation on his 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

New Delhi: PM Modi on Wednesday unveiled the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. PM Modi dedicated the 597 feet or 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the nation on his 143rd birth anniversary in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

Facts about the Statue of Unity:

 

  • It is the world’s tallest statue. It is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US and is built on Sadhu Bet, an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam.
  • The Statue of Unity website, which has given the structure the tagline, “the statue as grand as the stature”, says: “Built in less than five years, it is the world’s tallest, grandest and giant statue. It is a tribute to the man who united India, Sardar Patel.”
  • The estimated cost was Rs 2,989 crore to build the world’s tallest statue.
  • The stunning statue is designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and built by the construction company Larsen and Toubro and state-run Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL).
  • A campaign called “Loha” was launched to collect iron from all over the country to build the statue of Sardar Patel.
  • The statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel can withstand earthquakes measuring up to 6.5 on the Richter scale and wind speed of 60m/sec.
  • The viewing gallery, at 153 metres height, can accommodate 200 visitors at a time. It offers a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges.
  • The statue is expected will bring wealth in the form of tourism to the area; with viewing tower 150 metres up, including a “selfie point”.
  • Apart from the gallery, a museum is dedicated to Sardar Patel, at the base of the structure which will have 40,000 documents, 2,000 pictures and a research centre.
  • Tickets to access the statue will cost Rs 350 for adults and children.

...
Tags: pm modi, statue of unity, sardar vallabhbhai patel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Chant ‘India India’ not ‘Rohit Rohit’, says India vice-captain to fans

Rohit, who played a knock of 162 runs, looked set to slam his fourth double century in ODIs, but was dismissed by Ashley Nurse towards the end of the Indian innings as the hosts piled up a massive total of 377-5. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Harry and wife Meghan name kiwi birds 'gift' and 'sneeze'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Rainbow Springs to learn more about the centre's kiwi breeding programme in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Clash of segments: Hyundai Santro vs Hyundai Grand i10 - which car to buy?

Hyundai Santro has been launched in India at prices ranging from Rs 3.90 lakh to Rs 5.64 lakh.
 

Indian-American couple honoured with Roy M Huffington Award in US

Marie and Vijay Goradia received the Roy M Huffington Award here recently. (Photo: Twitter)
 

The less said the better: Ganguly slams coach-selection process in a scathing letter

Sourav Ganguly, along with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, was a part of the advisory committee that recommended Anil Kumble, who had to step aside within one year after a bitter feud with captain Virat Kohli. Kumble was replaced by Ravi Shastri, who was preferred by Kohli. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Apple’s new iPad Pro, Mac India prices revealed

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi only model while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will retail for Rs 85,900.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hashimpura massacre case: 16 cops get life term as Delhi HC overturns order

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel reversed the trial court's verdict which had acquitted the accused. (Photo: File)

Reveal pricing, strategic details of Rafale aircraft in 10 days: SC to Centre

The order came in response to batch of petitions including a joint plea filed by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with Prashant Bhushan, into the Rafale fighter jet deal. (Photo: File)

Sardar Vallabhai Patel ensured India's diversity remains united: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh administered the national unity pledge before flagging off the 'Run For Unity', which was participated by several thousand people. (Photo: File)

Has become Pakistan's habit to misuse any forum for narrow political gains: India

First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Paulomi Tripathi was responding to Pakistani envoy Maleeha Lodhi's remarks at the session that the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination has been suppressed for decades. (Photo: File)

Akhilesh extends support to Naidu's efforts to 'bring all non-BJP parties together'

The SP leader also 'praised' Naidu's efforts in developing Andhra Pradesh in the last four years, a TDP release said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham