search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Need food, bath or shave in Telangana? TRS leaders are at your service

ANI
Published Oct 31, 2018, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 8:24 pm IST
Madhusudhana Chary was seen shaving a person in Bhupalpalle while Chinta Prabhakar was seen cooking in house in Sangareddy.
TRS leader Koram Kanakaiah from Yellandu constituency was seen helping a person take bath by pouring water on his head with a mug. (Photo: ANI)
 TRS leader Koram Kanakaiah from Yellandu constituency was seen helping a person take bath by pouring water on his head with a mug. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: As Telangana assembly elections are inching closer, leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in the state.

TRS leader and former Speaker of the now-dissolved assembly Madhusudhana Chary was found shaving a person at a barber shop in Bhupalpalle from where he is seeking re-election.

 

Another candidate of the party, Chinta Prabhakar, was seen cooking for the public in a house in Sangareddy town as part of the party's door-to-door campaign.

Mahbubnagar candidate Srinivas Goud was seen knitting clothes on a sewing machine and taking part in construction activities with labourers, while former legislator from Bodhan Shakeel Ahmed was seen feeding voters while seeking re-election from the same seat.

Meanwhile, another party leader Koram Kanakaiah from Yellandu constituency was seen helping a person take bath by pouring water on his head with a mug.

The election to the 119-member assembly is scheduled to be held on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
 

Giving antibiotics to children under 2 raises risk of obesity, says study

Girls given four or more types of the drugs were 50 per cent more likely to become obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017’s Android Oreo gains lead, Pie still out of charts

Google has released the latest Android distribution chart for October 2018.
 

Kolkata boy Rahul Mandal wins Great British Bake off

Despite panicking over pitta breads, having a mango doughnut explosion, and pouring his heart over his showstopper, the research associate won at the very end. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @greatbritishbakeoff)
 

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

OnePlus 6t was announced amidst a huge event that took place in New York on October 29.
 

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

Karthiyani Amma from Alappuzha district reportedly took the examination at the Cheppad government LP school. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras HC dismisses petition seeking CBI probe in Ayanavaram child rape case

'The petitioners have not made out any extraordinary or special grounds for transfer of investigation or for further investigation,' Madras High Court said. (Photo: File | PTI)

CVC may summon CBI Director Alok Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana

Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana, who have alleged each other of impropriety, have been sent on leave by the Centre. (Photo: File | AP)

Now fulfil Congress govt's 1994 'promise' on Ram temple: RSS to Centre

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya. (Photo: File | ANI)

‘Why BJP has not built bigger statue for Mahatma Gandhi,’ asks Tharoor

Addressing a function at the district Congress committee office in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor said there was no such gigantic statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the country. (Photo: File)

‘Modi govt trying to damage every institution of country’: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also accused Modi government of being 'incapable' of handling its own appointees, institutions and crucial matters. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham