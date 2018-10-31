search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana objects to lift irrigation scheme by AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 31, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Irrigation minister says move will hit inflows to Krishna.
The irrigation scheme will draw water from river Tungabhadra between Rajoliba-nda Diversion Scheme and the Sunkesula barrage.
 The irrigation scheme will draw water from river Tungabhadra between Rajoliba-nda Diversion Scheme and the Sunkesula barrage.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has objected to the lift irrigation scheme of the Andhra Pradesh government to draw water from the Tungabhadra River.

TS irrigation minister T, Harish Rao in a letter to Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday has requested him to advise the AP government not to go ahead with the project.

 

In the letter Mr Harish Rao said the AP government's new lift irrigation scheme will draw water from the Tungabhadra River, between Rajoliba-nda Diversion Scheme (RDS) and the Sunkesula barrage, to irrigate the ayacut through the Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir (PABR) dam under the Tungabhadra project right bank high-level canal system in Ananthapur district.  

He wrote that the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT-I) has observed that the Tungabhadra tributary has to contribute substantial flows to the main river Krishna in order to meet the requirements of downstream projects.  

He said that KWDT-II has also held that 31 TMC is still available for downstream contribution from the Tungabhadra for meeting the requirements of the projects considered by KWDT-I and KWDT-II.

The proposal of AP to divert about 40 TMC from the Tungabhadra river under this scheme would completely diminish the flows and adversely affect the projects of Telangana, namely the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme, Alimineti Madhava Reddy Srisailam left bank canal, Nagarjunasagar left bank canal, and Hyderabad water supply scheme, which are drawing water from Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs, Mr Rao wrote.

Moreover, the AP government order was issued subsequent to the State Reorganisation Act and any new scheme is to be appraised by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and AP will have  to make available the detailed project report of this scheme to Telangana State and to KRMB, the minister pointed out.

In view of this, Mr Rao said he has requested the intervention of the Union water resources minister to advise the AP government not to go ahead with this scheme, and also to make available the detailed project report to Telangana State for scrutiny.

...
Tags: telangana government, t harish rao, ap government




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 iPad Pro unveiled: Apple’s latest tablet goes fullscreen

Apple introduces the new iPad Pro with all-screen design and next-generation performance.
 

Apple launches new MacBook Air with Retina Display

Starting at $1,199, the new MacBook Air is available to order on apple.com.
 

Adele rakes in £15million for year, without working

The second in Heat magazine’s annual guide to Britain’s wealthiest 30 people aged 30 and under is Ed Sheeran. (Photo: AP)
 

Wildlife populations fallen by 60pc since 1970, threatening civilization: WWF report

For freshwater fauna, the decline in population over the 44 years monitored was a staggering 80 percent.
 

Mothers should wait at least a year between pregnancies

For those over 35, a short gap between pregnancies was particularly dangerous for the mother herself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are foods you can have for breast cancer prevention

A woman can cut her chance of cancer by good nutrition and weight management.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI DySP Bassi moves SC against his transfer to Andaman and Nicobar

BS Bassi, said in his plea that he believed that he will be made a 'scapegoat and victimised' for discharging his duties in the FIR pertaining to Asthana and 'grave and irreparable harm and injury' shall befall Bassi if the application is not allowed. (Photo: File)

Dedicated, ready to take responsibility: Colleagues remember Doordarshan cameraman

DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu, who was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, was a go-getter with an inclination for challenging assignments, his colleagues said. (Photo: Facebook | Achyuta Nanda Sahu)

Case against Amazon India head after customer gets soap instead of phone

FIR has been registered against Amazon's country head Amit Agrawal, logistics firm Darshita Pvt Ltd directors Pradeep Kumar and Ravish Agrawal and delivery boy Anil, the police said. (Representational Image)

CVC begins probe in graft charges against Alok Verma, examines CBI officials

This comes after Supreme Court asked CVC to complete within 2 weeks its inquiry into allegations against Alok Verma levelled by Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kalpana Roy, who played football for India, now runs tea stall to earn livelihood

Her father used to run the tea stall but Kalpana Roy had to take over as he has been quite unwell in recent times. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham