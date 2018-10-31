search on deccanchronicle.com
SC refuses urgent hearing of review petition in Sabarimala verdict

Published Oct 31, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that all petitions challenging the historic verdict will be heard in November.
The temple had witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to urgently hear a review petition against its verdict of allowing women of all age groups to Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

The temple will be open for 24 hours on November 5-6. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that all petitions challenging the top court's historic verdict will be heard in the first or second week of November.

 

The temple had witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the doors were opened for all women following the apex court verdict.  

