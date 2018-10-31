search on deccanchronicle.com
Reveal pricing, strategic details of Rafale aircraft in 10 days: SC to Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 31, 2018, 11:07 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 11:14 am IST
SC asked Centre to disclose information of jet deal which can be legitimately put in public domain.
The order came in response to batch of petitions including a joint plea filed by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with Prashant Bhushan, into the Rafale fighter jet deal. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Supreme Court today asked Centre to give details of the pricing and strategic details of the Rafale aircraft in a sealed cover to court in 10 days.

The court also asked the central government to disclose information of the jet deal which can be legitimately put in public domain and information on induction of Indian off-set partner be furnished to petitioners who filed PILs, reported ANI.

 

"We would like the details of pricing and cost to be submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. This may be submitted in the next 10 days," said a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The order came in response to batch of petitions including a joint plea filed by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with Prashant Bhushan, into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Tags: supreme court, rafale deal, pil, yashwant sinha, arun shourie
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




