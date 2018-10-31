search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Rakesh Asthana misleading court’: Transferred CBI official moves Delhi HC

Published Oct 31, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
CBI Additional SP S S Gurm has sought to be made a party in the petition filed by Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
 In an application before Delhi High Court, SS Gurm claimed he has 'reasonable' apprehension that CBI is seeking to protect and support Rakesh Asthana.(Photo: File PTI)

New Delhi: CBI Additional SP S S Gurm alleged in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has filed a petition seeking the quashing of an FIR against him in a bribery case, was misleading the court by placing "selective" facts before it.

Gurm, who was transferred along with other CBI officials in the feud between CBI Director Alok Verma and Asthana, has sought to be made a party in the petition filed by Asthana.

 

The officer, who was transferred from Delhi to Jabalpur, has sought an opportunity to be heard in the case.

In an application before the high court, the additional SP claimed he has "reasonable" apprehension that CBI is seeking to protect and support Asthana and may not effectively contest the petition. He has also sought dismissal of Asthana's petition.

The separate petitions of Asthana, Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad seeking to quash the FIR against them are scheduled to be heard by Justice Najmi Waziri on Thursday.

