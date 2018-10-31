search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi slams Delhi University for removing Kancha Ilaiah’s books

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 31, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 12:54 am IST
In an official release Mr Gandhi stated, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) fascism is apparent in this move.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi supported Professor Kancha Ilaiah and expressed solidarity against criticised Delhi University for removing three of his books from the University’s political science syllabus. 

The Congress president blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for this aggressive move.

 

Mr Gandhi noted that Kancha Ilaiah’s books have been part of the university’s syllabus for over a decade without any questions being raised about their suitability, but the RSS’s aggressive move to propagate a unilateral view of Hinduism is deplorable.

In an official release Mr Gandhi stated, “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) fascism is apparent in this move. Their aggressive move to propagate a unilateral view of Hinduism is deplorable. Now the RSS, which cannot boast of any intellectual or academic capital, is seeking to destroy academic integrity by silencing diverse voices. This is part of their larger design to keep the Shudras and Dalits disempowered. I hope that the Academic Council rejects this move by the Delhi University's Standing Committee on Academic Matters and students are able to read divergent views and form their own opinions instead of towing the line of the RSS.”

...
Tags: professor kancha ilaiah, delhi university, all india congress committee president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




