Rahul Easwar’s family reject #MeToo allegations

Kochi; The family members of Ayyappa Dharma Sena president Rahul Easwar, including his grandmother, mother and wife, rejected the #MeToo allegations raised against the activist. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Devaki Antharjanam, 83, Rahul’s grandmother, said that he is a true Ayyappa devotee and that has been active in issues related to religious faith.

“It is unfortunate that he is being insulted for actively intervening in issues connected with Sabarimala and other Hindu temples,” she said.

Mallika Namboothiri, Rahul’s mother, termed the allegations as baseless. “It is part of deliberate attempts to keep Rahul away from Sabarimala on November 5 when the temple will be opened for poojas. We will support Rahul who has been fighting for the interests of devotees,” she said.

Rahul’s wife Deepa remarked that though she has respect for the #MeToo movement, such fabricated complaints would ruin its credibility.

“The allegations are fabricated and on the day when the alleged incident happened, there were four persons in Rahul’s home. It is unfair that character assassination is being conducted raising false allegations,” she said.

Rahul alleged that the state government was haunting Ayyappa devotees.

“I expect more false allegations against me before November 5 and 13 when the Sabarimala temple will be opened. #MeToo allegations against me are a conspiracy of ultra radical feminist groups,” he said.