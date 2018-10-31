search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Modi govt trying to damage every institution of country’: Sitaram Yechury

He claimed ruling dispensation was in desperate bid to transfer blame for its failure to institutions whose mess has now became public.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also accused Modi government of being 'incapable' of handling its own appointees, institutions and crucial matters. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday held the Narendra Modi government responsible for the "current mess" in autonomous institutions of CBI, RBI and others, alleging that the Centre was trying to "damage every single institution of the country".

He claimed the ruling dispensation was in a desperate bid to transfer blame for its failure to the institutions whose mess has now become public.

 

"Judiciary, Parliament, CBI... and now RBI. Modi govt has tried to damage every single institution. Now, this attempt to hold institutions responsible for the mess is a desperate bid to transfer blame for his utter failure of last 4.5 years," Yechury tweeted.

The CPI(M) general secretary also accused the Modi government of being "incapable" of handling its own appointees, institutions and crucial matters.

"As even routine governance falters and slips - the economy slumps further. This govt is incapable of handling its own appointees, institutions and crucial matters," he said on Twitter.

"These years will go down as among the darkest in our history. Spend Rs. 5,000 crore on own publicity and leave a mess," the Left leader added.

Tags: cpi(m), sitaram yechury
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




