search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'I may die Mummy, love you': DD staff caught in Maoist attack records video

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 31, 2018, 5:36 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 5:36 pm IST
Mor Mukut Sharma was part of DD News team sent to cover the two-phased polls in Chhattisgarh next month.
'Mummy, if I survive this incident, I will be thankful. Mummy, I just want you to know that I love you very much,' DD News lighting assistant Mor Mukut Sharma said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @NewsChrome)
 'Mummy, if I survive this incident, I will be thankful. Mummy, I just want you to know that I love you very much,' DD News lighting assistant Mor Mukut Sharma said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @NewsChrome)

New Delhi: Doordarshan video journalist Achyuta Nanda Sahu and two security personnel were killed while some others were injured when they were ambushed by more than 200 Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday.

Cameraperson Sahu was caught in the crossfire and fatally shot in the attack. Fortunately lighting assistant of DD News, 35-year-old Mor Mukut Sharma, who was part of the crew was lucky to survive the attack and he recorded what he thought was his last words to his mother.

 

The video portrays the terror that the crew and policemen witnessed in their last minutes.

“We have come under a terrorist attack. We are in Dantewada to cover the election. While on the way, accompanied by the Army, we were suddenly ambushed by Naxals,” Sharma is heard saying in the video as the sound of bullets whizzing past can be heard in the background.

“Mummy, if I survive this incident, I will be thankful. Mummy, I just want you to know that I love you very much. Chances are that I will be killed in this attack. The situation is not good,” Sharma added in the video message that he shot lying on the ground.

“I do not know why but I am not scared while looking death in the face. It will be difficult to survive this. There are six to seven soldiers with us. We have been surrounded…” Sharma said.

 

 

(Video credit: Facebook | @NewsChrome)

Sharma was a part of the three-member team, including cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu and journalist Dheeraj Kumar, sent by Doordarshan to cover the two-phased polls in Chhattisgarh next month.

The crew was ambushed by Maoists when they were heading to a new polling booth in Nilawaya near Sumeli camp, where people have not voted for the past 20 years.

Achyuta Nanda Sahu, sub-inspector Rudra Pratap and assistant sub-inspector Manglu of the Chhattisgarh police were killed in the attack.

“On the way, ahead of Nilawaya, the media team spotted a Maoist poster put up on a branch of a tree. To record, cameraperson Achyuta Nanda Sahu got down from the motorcycle and went close to the tree. Around 200 Maoists opened fire on the team. Sahu was hit on the first round of fire,” special director general (Naxal operations) DM Awasthi said.

The naxals have called upon voters to boycott the assembly polls in the state, which has 90 seats.

The first phase of polls covering 18 constituencies of eight Naxal-affected districts Bastar, Kanker Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon will be held on November 12.

The remaining 72 constituencies will go to polls on November 20.

Counting of votes will be held on December 11.

...
Tags: naxal attack on doordarshan cameraperson, doordarshan video journalist, achyuta nanda sahu, chhattisgarh, dantewada
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dementia risk high for lonely people, suggests new study

Dementia risk high for lonely people, suggests new study. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

From #METOO to #nipitinthebud: Here’s why women should learn martial arts

Wing Chun is must learn system which teaches today’s woman to fight back not like a man, but like a woman with the skills specially created by a warrior woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Quitting marijuana can improve memory within days: Study

Quitting marijuana can improve memory within days. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Father-son cannibal duo detained for killing and eating ex-policeman

Knife wounds to the body showed 'meat' had been sliced off the man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Must Watch: Headless 2-year-old girl goes trick or treating on Halloween

Krystel uploaded a couple of videos of her daughter to Facebook on Friday, which has, since then, gone viral. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/ Krystel Hwang)
 

2018 Apple iPad Pro hands-on: The iPad just got smarter

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi only model while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will retail for Rs 85,900.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

If not for Sardar Patel, ‘shiv bhakts’ would need visa for Somnath temple: PM Modi

'Some people of this country are seeing our movement through political glasses. We are criticized for praising the contributions of national heroes like Sardar Patel,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

'Kerala back to it's feet, absolutely safe to come to,' says Virat Kohli

The players got a traditional welcome at the hotel with thalapoli, panchavadyam, chendamelam and kathakali. (Photo: Twitter | @kadakampalli)

Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman, cites 'busy schedule'

Anupam Kher esigned as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), citing busy schedule.

‘Rakesh Asthana misleading court’: Transferred CBI official moves Delhi HC

In an application before Delhi High Court, SS Gurm claimed he has 'reasonable' apprehension that CBI is seeking to protect and support Rakesh Asthana.(Photo: File PTI)

SC refuses urgent hearing of review petition in Sabarimala verdict

The temple had witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham