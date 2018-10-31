Man held for threatening to kill Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Facebook post

Kasargod: Chandera police has filed a case against a person for threatening to kill the Chief Minister in a Facebook post. The case was framed against one K.C Ranjith of Valiyapoil, Cheemeni in Kasargod. DYFI block secretary Rajeesh Vellat had filed the plaint regarding the threat. Ranjith, in the name ‘Ranjith Poduval’, had stated that if needed, Pinarayi Vijayan should be killed to sustain the customs at Sabarimala in his FB post. “No Pinarayi can change the decades old customs prevailing at Sabarimala. If Pinarayi should be killed for that, that should be done to keep the faith of believers,” said Ranjith Poduval. Besides, he had also used abusive terms against the Chief Minister. IPC sections including 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) have been slapped.