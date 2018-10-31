search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Man held for threatening to kill Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Facebook post

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 31, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 3:34 am IST
If Pinarayi should be killed for that, that should be done to keep the faith of believers,” said Ranjith Poduval.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kasargod: Chandera police has filed a case against a person for threatening to kill the Chief Minister in a  Facebook post. The case was framed against one K.C Ranjith of Valiyapoil, Cheemeni in Kasargod. DYFI block secretary Rajeesh Vellat had filed the plaint regarding the threat. Ranjith, in the name ‘Ranjith Poduval’, had stated that if needed, Pinarayi Vijayan should be killed to sustain the customs at Sabarimala in his FB post. “No Pinarayi can change the decades old customs prevailing at Sabarimala. If Pinarayi should be killed for that, that should be done to keep the faith of believers,” said Ranjith Poduval. Besides, he had also used abusive terms against the Chief Minister. IPC sections including 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) have been slapped.  

...
Tags: kerala chief minister pinarayi vijayan, facebook post, sabarimala ayyappa temple
Location: India, Kerala, Kasargod




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 iPad Pro unveiled: Apple’s latest tablet goes fullscreen

Apple introduces the new iPad Pro with all-screen design and next-generation performance.
 

Apple launches new MacBook Air with Retina Display

Starting at $1,199, the new MacBook Air is available to order on apple.com.
 

Adele rakes in £15million for year, without working

The second in Heat magazine’s annual guide to Britain’s wealthiest 30 people aged 30 and under is Ed Sheeran. (Photo: AP)
 

Wildlife populations fallen by 60pc since 1970, threatening civilization: WWF report

For freshwater fauna, the decline in population over the 44 years monitored was a staggering 80 percent.
 

Mothers should wait at least a year between pregnancies

For those over 35, a short gap between pregnancies was particularly dangerous for the mother herself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are foods you can have for breast cancer prevention

A woman can cut her chance of cancer by good nutrition and weight management.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SIFO grills Ravi Parthasarthy of IL&FS group

Ravi Parthasarthy

Nageswara Rao denies any wrongdoing

M Nageswara Rao

Slain journo married last year, went to cover polls

Doordarshan cameraman Achyutanand Sahu

Hyderabad High Court seeks information on Commando

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana quickest to tap into demand for data centres

Telangana government logo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham