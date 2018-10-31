search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Kerala back to it's feet, absolutely safe to come to,' says Virat Kohli

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 31, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Indian cricket team is in Thiruvananthapuram for the 5th and final ODI against West Indies at Sports Hub at Karyavattom on Thursday.
The players got a traditional welcome at the hotel with thalapoli, panchavadyam, chendamelam and kathakali. (Photo: Twitter | @kadakampalli)
 The players got a traditional welcome at the hotel with thalapoli, panchavadyam, chendamelam and kathakali. (Photo: Twitter | @kadakampalli)

Thiruvananthapuram: Known as 'God's own country', Kerala the picturesque state is considered as one of the preferred destinations for both Indian as well as foreign tourists.

Kerala has witnessed devastating floods, the worst in nearly a century, but it took little time to be back on its feet and is now ready to welcome visitors again with equal warmth. That's a sentiment that has now been echoed by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

 

The Indian cricket team is in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, for the 5th and final ODI (one-day International) against West Indies at Sports Hub at Karyavattom on Thursday. 

Kohli wrote a heartfelt note in the visitor's diary of the Resort in Kovalam, where the team is lodging.

"Being in Kerala is nothing short of bliss. I love coming here and love the energy of the whole place. The beauty of Kerala is something to be experienced and I would recommend to everyone that they come here and experience the energy of God's own country. Kerala is surely back on its feet and absolutely safe to come to. Thanks to this amazing place for making me feel happy every time I am here," Kohli wrote.

 

(Photo: Twitter | @kadakampalli)(Photo: Twitter | @kadakampalli)

 

The players got a traditional welcome at the hotel with thalapoli, panchavadyam, chendamelam and kathakali.

Also Read: Cricketers get a feel of Kerala cuisine

Kohli, has scored three centuries in the ongoing series already. India is leading the 5 match series against West Indies 2-1.

Team India is playing an ODI in Thiruvananthapuram after a gap of 30 years.

...
Tags: virat kohli, indian cricket team, indian cricket team in kerala, india vs west indies 5th odi, kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Father-son cannibal duo detained for killing and eating ex-policeman

Knife wounds to the body showed 'meat' had been sliced off the man. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Must Watch: Headless 2-year-old girl goes trick or treating on Halloween

Krystel uploaded a couple of videos of her daughter to Facebook on Friday, which has, since then, gone viral. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/ Krystel Hwang)
 

2018 Apple iPad Pro hands-on: The iPad just got smarter

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi only model while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will retail for Rs 85,900.
 

11-year-old left temporarily blinded after wearing coloured lenses for Halloween

She woke up screaming and crying because her eyes were burning like fire (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 6T launched in India: Price and specifications

OnePlus is touting its improved camera performance in terms of low light photography.
 

Watch: Chant ‘India India’ not ‘Rohit Rohit’, says India vice-captain to fans

Rohit, who played a knock of 162 runs, looked set to slam his fourth double century in ODIs, but was dismissed by Ashley Nurse towards the end of the Indian innings as the hosts piled up a massive total of 377-5. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman, cites 'busy schedule'

Anupam Kher esigned as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), citing busy schedule.

‘Rakesh Asthana misleading court’: Transferred CBI official moves Delhi HC

In an application before Delhi High Court, SS Gurm claimed he has 'reasonable' apprehension that CBI is seeking to protect and support Rakesh Asthana.(Photo: File PTI)

SC refuses urgent hearing of review petition in Sabarimala verdict

The temple had witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it. (Photo: File)

Defamatory nature of false charges caused damage: MJ Akbar in court

Akbar's name cropped up on social media when he was in Nigeria, as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India. (Photo: File)

Only green crackers to be sold in Delhi-NCR region: Supreme Court

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham