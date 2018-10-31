Jagan attack: Hyderabad HC to hear PIL on November 6

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad HC on Tuesday agreed to hear the PIL on November 6 which was moved seeking a CBI probe into an attempt to kill YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakri-shnan and Justice S.V. Bhatt was dealing with the PIL by Mr Anil Kumar Borrugadda, a resident of Guntur, and another seeking a CBI probe and also to declare the action of the authorities in not conducting security checks properly at airports in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state as illegal.

When this case come up, the counsel for the petitioners urged the court to adjourn the same to next week.