Jagan attack: Hyderabad HC to hear PIL on November 6

Published Oct 31, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 12:51 am IST
When this case come up, the counsel for the petitioners urged the court to adjourn the same to next week.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad HC on Tuesday agreed to hear the PIL on November 6 which was moved seeking a CBI probe into an attempt to kill YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakri-shnan and Justice S.V. Bhatt was dealing with the PIL by Mr Anil Kumar Borrugadda, a resident of Guntur, and another seeking a CBI probe and also to declare the action of the authorities in not conducting security checks properly at airports in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state as illegal.

 

Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, hyderabad hc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




