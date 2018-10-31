search on deccanchronicle.com
China’s Green firecrackers ‘not green’: IICT

Tamil Nadu is the hub for manufacturing firecrackers.
 There is nothing called green firecrackers in the market but businessmen are trying to sell flowerpots, sparklers, chakra, twinkling stars and pencils as ‘green’ in the market. (Representional Image)

The green firecrackers from China are not green, according to scientists at IICT.  They said they were more harmful than the traditional firecrackers which are being produced in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu is the hub for manufacturing firecrackers. The business is traditional in nature and most of the combinations are not being shared in the  market. A senior scientist in Hyderabad on condition of anonymity explained, “A committee had been formed to understand the chemical combinations last year and it was found that some of them are reluctant to divulge details.”

 

There is nothing called green firecrackers in the market but businessmen are trying to sell flowerpots, sparklers, chakra, twinkling stars and pencils as ‘green’ in the market. The online and offline sales in the market are using these products for those customers who ask too many questions about firecrackers. Mr Jitender Kumar of Standard Fireworks explained, “The market only has traditional fireworks for now. We do not have any idea of what a green firecracker actually is.”

