Anupam Kher resigns as FTII chairman, cites 'busy schedule'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 31, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Anupam Kher cited his commitment to international television show as a reason for stepping down.
Mumbai: Anupam Kher on Wednesday resigned as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), citing busy schedule.

In his resignation letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kher cited his commitment to international television show for which he has to be stationed in the US for nine months as reason for stepping down.

 

Kher in his resignation letter to I&B Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "Given this assignment it would not be fair to me, the students and management team, for me to hold a position of such responsibility and accountability, without being actively involved in the operations."

His resignation letter has been accepted by Rathore, who thanked Kher for his services to FTII, sources told news agency PTI.

 

Anupam Kher resignation letter to I&B Ministry. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)Anupam Kher resignation letter to I&B Ministry. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

Kher was appointed as the chairman of the premier film and television institute on October 11, 2017. He had replaced Gajendra Chauhan, who had a controversial tenure, as the head of the Pune-based institute.

The actor has recently wrapped up shooting of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' a political drama on former PM Manmohan Singh.

