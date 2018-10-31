Andhra Pradesh tops table in crimes against women

The menace of sexual harassment at workplaces has been increasing in urban and rural areas in the state.

Visakhapatnam: Despite the marginal dip witnessed in crime against women, some districts of Andhra Pradesh continued to record the highest number of cases in 2018. On an average, over 40 cases a day related to crime against women have been reported in the state and the majority of the cases were connected to harassment and outraging a woman’s modesty.

A total of 10,891 cases of crime against women we-re recorded in the state between January and September 2018 while it was 10,704 in the same period of 2017. Of the total cases in this category, 5,196 cases were harassment and 3,947 cases come under outraging of modesty.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said that since registration of FIR had been made hassle-free, the number of crimes against women mi-ght be high. However, the officer admitted that a lot needed to be done to control crime against women.

Police data shows that Guntur district stands at top place in crime with 1,025 cases, followed by Prakasam with 894 cases and Krishna district with 887 cases, so far in 2018.

The menace of sexual harassment at workplaces has been increasing in urban and rural areas in the state. In the cyber crimes category also, besides crimes for financial gain, the motives also include che-ating, outraging the modesty of woman, sexual exploitation and personal revenge or settling of sco-res, said leaders and activists of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).