Akhilesh extends support to Naidu's efforts to 'bring all non-BJP parties together'

Amaravati: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday extended his party's support to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to bring non-BJP parties onto a single platform to take on the BJP-led NDA.

The SP leader spoke to Naidu over the phone and stressed the need for saving the country from "dictatorial tendencies," a release from the Telugu Desam Party in Amaravati said.

"Secularism is under threat. The BJP is damaging the federal spirit and democratic values are being destroyed. There is every need to bring all parties, opposed to BJP ideology, together," the release quoted the Samajwadi party leader as telling the TDP supremo.

While appreciating Naidu's efforts to bring non-BJP parties onto a single platform, Akhilesh Yadav said his party would support such moves.

"With the image you have at the national level, you should bring all non-BJP parties onto a single platform," he added.

The SP leader also "praised" Naidu's efforts in developing Andhra Pradesh in the last four years, the TDP release said.

"Naidu also stressed the need for bringing all non-BJP parties together and sought Samajwadi party's cooperation," it said.

Naidu recently expressed confidence that "political compulsions" will bring together all non-BJP parties to fight the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Andhra CM, who met a string of opposition leaders in the national capital Saturday, had also said he will play the role of a "facilitator" in helping evolve a credible alternative.