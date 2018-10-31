search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After caste row, Rahul Gandhi’s gotra gains limelight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEENA GHANATE
Published Oct 31, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Sanjay Jha remarked that asking about Rahul Gandhi’s gotra is like Donald Trump asking Barack Obama for his birth certificate.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: After caste, now it is Rahul Gandhi’s “gotra” and “janeu” (jandhyam) that is the subject of online discussions, following BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s comment. Mr Batra commented that Mr Gandhi is deliberately sporting a “janeu” (scared thread) over his shirt to mislead Hindus into thinking he is religious.

Apparently Mr Gandhi’s antecedents are of great interest. On Twitter he has been called “Vatican gotra ka Brahmin,” a reference to the Italian origin of his mother, which has been a source of unending racist jibes over the years. Congress leaders retorted that Rahul’s gotra is ‘Bharatiya’

 

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah in a tweet noted pertinently that instead of asking about his gotra he should be “asked what his agenda is, what his plan for job creation is, what his plan for agriculture is, what his plan to combat inflation is.”

Concurring with Mr Abdullah, former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah said, “In what way is gotra relevant for people’s requirements? It is idiotic and unfortunate on the part of the BJP leader to question Mr Gandhi about his gotra. They should have asked what has been promised, what has been delivered...”

He added that it is “when people cannot answer about their work, the government’s inefficiency in addressing the needs of the nation that they spin out such things”.

BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said, “It is a political mocking comment because he is doing demonstration by wearing jenuedhaari for sake of elections and votes and not for performing prayer. No other politician has ever shown his scared thread but like never before Rahul Gandhi is now showing it in public.”

Ambati Rambabu, YSRC spokesperson said, “It is improper to bring religion, caste and gotras into the political discourse. Rahul Gandhi has his freedom of religion and can belong to any religion or gotra, but making it a key point in politics to get political mileage is unjust. Just because he does not tell his gotra, BJP should not think he is undeserving. Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather and father married into different religions. We cannot say that he belongs to a certain caste or gotra. The way their family has emerged is a great thing in itself as they went beyond caste, region and religion.”

Sanjay Jha remarked that asking about Rahul Gandhi’s gotra is like Donald Trump asking Barack Obama for his birth certificate. “It is the politics of a desperate BJP and it is getting disgusting.”

Chilkur Balaji Chief Priest Rangarajan said, “Neither party understands the importance of the jenuedhaari. The thread is very scared and a mark of respect. The thread ceremony in itself is a big ritual and almost equivalent to marriage. There is no point in mixing both and the parties are evidently confused.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, “I am not a ‘Hinduwadi’ leader, but a nationalist leader. I am a leader of every religion, every caste, every language and every class.”

...
Tags: aicc president rahul gandhi, sambit patra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 iPad Pro unveiled: Apple’s latest tablet goes fullscreen

Apple introduces the new iPad Pro with all-screen design and next-generation performance.
 

Apple launches new MacBook Air with Retina Display

Starting at $1,199, the new MacBook Air is available to order on apple.com.
 

Adele rakes in £15million for year, without working

The second in Heat magazine’s annual guide to Britain’s wealthiest 30 people aged 30 and under is Ed Sheeran. (Photo: AP)
 

Wildlife populations fallen by 60pc since 1970, threatening civilization: WWF report

For freshwater fauna, the decline in population over the 44 years monitored was a staggering 80 percent.
 

Mothers should wait at least a year between pregnancies

For those over 35, a short gap between pregnancies was particularly dangerous for the mother herself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are foods you can have for breast cancer prevention

A woman can cut her chance of cancer by good nutrition and weight management.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI DySP Bassi moves SC against his transfer to Andaman and Nicobar

BS Bassi, said in his plea that he believed that he will be made a 'scapegoat and victimised' for discharging his duties in the FIR pertaining to Asthana and 'grave and irreparable harm and injury' shall befall Bassi if the application is not allowed. (Photo: File)

Dedicated, ready to take responsibility: Colleagues remember Doordarshan cameraman

DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu, who was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, was a go-getter with an inclination for challenging assignments, his colleagues said. (Photo: Facebook | Achyuta Nanda Sahu)

Case against Amazon India head after customer gets soap instead of phone

FIR has been registered against Amazon's country head Amit Agrawal, logistics firm Darshita Pvt Ltd directors Pradeep Kumar and Ravish Agrawal and delivery boy Anil, the police said. (Representational Image)

CVC begins probe in graft charges against Alok Verma, examines CBI officials

This comes after Supreme Court asked CVC to complete within 2 weeks its inquiry into allegations against Alok Verma levelled by Rakesh Asthana. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kalpana Roy, who played football for India, now runs tea stall to earn livelihood

Her father used to run the tea stall but Kalpana Roy had to take over as he has been quite unwell in recent times. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham