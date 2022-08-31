  
Nation Current Affairs 31 Aug 2022 VIP break darshan to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

VIP break darshan to start at Durga temple from Dasara

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 31, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Kanaka Durga temple. (Photo:DC File)
 Kanaka Durga temple. (Photo:DC File)

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, VIP Break Darshan would start in the Kanaka Durga Temple during the upcoming Dasara festival season.
 
Endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana said the government decided on this by following the system in Tirumala, so as to avoid inconvenience to the regular flow of devotees. Additional queue lines will be arranged on the Durga temple ghat road for the devotees.
 
Satyanarayana held a meeting with Durga temple officials here on Tuesday. He said the government aimed at ensuring darshan to every devotee. Arrangements are being made to organise the Dasara Mahotsav without any hassles this time, after two years of the pandemic crisis.
 
He said ambulance and fire services are available on the Durga temple ghat road during the festival while queues will be arranged in the rest of the area. The toll gate is an entrance for devotees while another entrance would be used for the ambulance and fire services.
 
For the first time, the Rs 500 break darshan for VIPs will be started during the Dasara festival in the Durga temple. Darshans according to time slots will be offered and tickets not exceeding Rs 2000 per slot will be issued. The slot timings are 3am to 5am, 6am to 8am, 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 4pm and 8pm to 10pm.
 
He said one slot darshan ticket is not valid for another slot.
 
Satyanarayana said one MLA can send one recommendation letter for darshan while there will be an additional quota for Vijayawada West MLA, Central MLA, East Incharge due to their local proximity. The government is planning to allow ten letters per day
 
Vehicles are arranged at the Model Guest House for VIP visits. These, however, are now proposals that will be submitted to the government for final approval.
 
All prasadam counters are at the exit. It was suggested to prepare 100 grams of laddoos of good quality. Pulihora, Chakkera Pongali and Daddojanam too will be served to the devotees during Dasara celebrations.

 

Tags: vip break darshan, kanaka durga temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


