  
Nation Current Affairs 31 Aug 2022 SC drops Kalyan Sing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC drops Kalyan Singh contempt case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Aug 31, 2022, 1:31 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2022, 1:31 am IST
Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)
 Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Three decades after the demolition of Babri Masjid and the construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya is in full swing, the Supreme Court on Tuesday brought the curtain down on the contempt proceedings against then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh posthumously and the top officials of the state for their failure to stop the demolition.

Closing the contempt proceedings, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka referred to the November 9, 2019 judgment ruling in favour of the construction of the Lord Ram’s temple and said that you cannot keep flogging a dead horse.

“Nothing survives in the matter now,” since a larger bench of the Supreme Court has already delivered a judgment on the Ayodhya matter, the court said.

“You can’t keep flogging a dead horse. We are only making an attempt to take up old matters. Some may survive, some may go. The larger issue has already been decided by a five-judge bench. “The petitioner has died; the contempt petition against the respondents is closed,” the court said, burying the contempt petition.

Besides Mr Singh, who passed away on August 21, 2021, other BJP leaders who got relief include former Union ministers Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara.

The court today also turned down the lawyer M.M. Kashyap’s plea to substitute the petitioner Mohammed Aslam alias Bhure, who passed away in 2010, with an amicus curiae.

As per the record of the daily orders of the top court relating to the contempt petition, the contempt petition filed in 1992 was listed only on two occasions — November 29, 2001 and April 23, 2010.

 

...
Tags: kalyan singh, babri masjid case, supreme court of india, babri masjid demolition


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI file photo)

Calm down, G23 leaders tell Azad

The four women aged between 22 and 32 years had undergone family planning operations on August 24 and died on Sunday and Monday, sending the state health officials scurrying to initiate damage control measures. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Telangana: Toll in botched up family planning surgery up at 4

A post-mortem examination report cracked open a pre-planned murder mystery of a three-year-old child (Representational lmage/DC)

PME report solves 3-year-old boy’s murder mystery

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

India will have e-passports soon: MEA

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs briefs media about the latest initiatives of Ministry of External Affairs at the Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad. (DC Image/Durga Rao)

CM Kejriwal tables confidence motion in Delhi Assembly

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra political crisis: SC refers petitions to constitution bench

Supreme Court (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->