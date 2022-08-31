Rajnath Singh: India fully equipped to deal with all kinds of threats

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes were proof that India's military prowess was no less than that of any country. He asserted that India was no longer weak; the country was strong and well-equipped to deal with all challenges.

"India has never attacked any country, nor has it captured an inch of foreign land. But if anyone tries to cast an evil eye, we will give a befitting reply," said Singh at a function in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The defence minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had been transformed into a strong, confident and self-reliant nation which was fully equipped to deal with threats and challenges. He said that the steps taken by the government in the last eight years had injected a new confidence into the armed forces.

He said that the armed forces were deployed with full readiness to protect the people from anti-India elements.

Singh asserted that the foundation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' had been laid under the leadership of Modi and listed out a number of steps taken by the defence ministry to promote 'Atmanirbharta' in defence, including issuance of three positive indigenisation lists of 310 items and earmarking 68 per cent of capital procurement budget for domestic industry in Union Budget 2022-23.

He added that foreign companies are being encouraged to manufacture in India under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision to strengthen the domestic defence industry.

Singh pointed out that the efforts had started to bear fruit as India was not only catering to its own needs, but also fulfilling the requirements of other countries. He appreciated the fact that defence exports, which were worth about Rs 900 crore eight years ago, had ve grown to around Rs 13,000 crore. He added he was confident that India would achieve the target of Rs 2.75 lakh crore worth of defence exports by 2047.

Mr Singh was in Udaipur to unveil the statue of Panna Dhai, a 16th-century nursemaid to Udai Singh II, the fourth son of Indian ruler Sangram Singh I, popularly known as Rana Sanga.