Nation Current Affairs 31 Aug 2021 Schools cannot force ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Schools cannot force indemnity forms from parents: Hyderabad DEO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Aug 31, 2021, 12:41 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 12:41 am IST
No school should seek any undertaking from parents regarding Covid-19 risk to the students, said the DEO
Caption: Hyderabad DEO R. Rohini with teachers at the Raj Bhavan School. (Photo:By arrangement)
 Caption: Hyderabad DEO R. Rohini with teachers at the Raj Bhavan School. (Photo:By arrangement)

Hyderabad: Any school – including those run by private managements — that seeks an undertaking from parents indemnifying the school of any responsibility towards the health of a child will face strict action from the government, the Hyderabad district education officer (DEO) has said.

DEO R. Rohini told Deccan Chronicle on Monday: “It is learnt that many private schools are taking such undertaking letters from parents. If any school does that, inform the DEO’s office. Action will be taken on such schools.”

 

No school should seek any undertaking from parents regarding Covid-19 risk to the students, she said.

She issued memos to teachers at different government schools who were not present on duty whose absence she came to know about during her surprise inspections of schools on Monday.

Some teachers who were supposed to be present at the Government High School, Vengal Rao Nagar, as per the attendance register but were not, were issued memos by Rohini.

She also visited the Raj Bhavan School, and inspected all the preparations. She said, “The Governor is likely to visit this school on the first day of the reopening.” Rohini said the GHMC staff were working to clean all the government schools and their premises including the grounds, repairing toilets, cleaning drinking water tanks and the like.

 

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, she answered questions on the reopening of schools from September 1.

Q. How are you monitoring, supervising what is happening at the schools?

A. We are having regular online review meetings with the principal secretary, and standing instructions have been issued to schools over preparedness.

Q. What are the documents should be carried for a parent, if he is seeking admission in the government school?

A. There are lot of new admission enquiries at the schools. Till Class 8, no transfer certificate is mandatory.

 

Q. Will students be having online classes as well the physical classes as an option?

A. No, as per the present government instructions, there will not be any online classes. From September 1, only physical classes will be held.

Q. What arrangements are you making to ensure social distancing in the classes or on the school premises?

A. The recess timings will differ from class to class. In a classroom, teachers will ensure some distance is maintained between student to student.

 Q. Have your schools getting in connect with the parents, to give them information regarding opening of the schools for physical classes?

 

A. Each class will be having a WhatsApp group via which all the information is sent, most of the student are aware that the schools are opening from September 1.  

Q. What should parents be doing?

A. I urge parents to send their children to schools for the physical classes, the schools are seeing to that all the precautionary measure are taken to keep the students in safe zones.

...
Tags: district education officer, ghmc staff
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

relying on FCI's earlier decision, the civil supplies corporation had procured 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers for rabi season and transported stocks to rice mills for processing. — Represemtational Image/DC

TS govt cries foul over FCI's U-turn on rice procurement

Dr Sampath said that physiotherapy had been done twice but Sanjay was in pain. Dr Sampath wanted an X-ray done on Tuesday. — DC file photo

Bandi sustains injury to his right toe on way to Golconda

It is also said that the tiger might have entered Gollamada via the border village Dounelli of Kuntala mandal shares borders with Kinwat taluk. — Representational image/DC

Tigers from Maharashtra migrating to Nirmal forests

BJP leader G. Vivek Venkatswamy. (ANI Photo)

Let Huzurabad polls mark the end of family rule in TS: Vivek



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Non-bailable warrants against three in fake Covid testing scam during Kumbh

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar. (Photo: PTI/File)

India logs 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, active cases continue to rise

A shopkeeper wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sells idols of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival in Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Mysuru gang-rape: Kumaraswamy says 'follow what was done in Hyderabad'

HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI file photo)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

Delhi govt issues SOPs for reopening of schools, colleges from Sep 1

Parental approval will be required for children to attend school. (Photo: DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->