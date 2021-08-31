Nation Current Affairs 31 Aug 2021 Rains back in Mumbai ...
Rains back in Mumbai after break, cause landslide and water-logging

Published Aug 31, 2021, 12:12 pm IST
The incessant showers led to a landslide in Mumbai's Asalpha area, injuring some people, officials said
Mumbai: The southwest monsoon has again become active in Mumbai after a long gap, bringing heavy rains to the city and neighbouring areas and causing a landslide here due to which some people were injured, officials said on Tuesday.

Several low-lying areas were also inundated following heavy overnight showers, they said.

 

Since Monday night, the metropolis, neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Thane and other adjoining areas received rainfall in the range of 20 mm to 70 mm, a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD's observatory in Santacruz (representative of suburbs) recorded 49 mm rain while the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) received 29.8 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the MeT department said.

The incessant showers led to a landslide in Mumbai's Asalpha area, injuring some people, officials said.

 

The rains also caused water-logging in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas, slowing traffic movement on roads in those places, they said.

