Nation Current Affairs 31 Aug 2021 Polavaram project sh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Polavaram project should be constructed as per old design

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 31, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Polavaram Sadhana Samithi president Yerra Narayana Swami has requested PM Modi and CM Jagan not to reduce the height of Polavaram Project
Polavaram project. (Photo:DC)
 Polavaram project. (Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: Polavaram Sadhana Samithi president and former minister Yerra Narayana Swami has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy not to reduce the height of Polavaram Project and said it should be constructed as per old design and height. “Then only can the aim of the project be achieved.”

He said if the project height is reduced, the water capacity can also be reduced for the right and left canals. He requested the Centre to bear the entire project cost without creating any hurdle or restriction and release the funds on various counts including for rehabilitation.

 

Swami said it was not correct on the part of the central government to say that the state government should build the project within a limit of Rs 55,000 crore by reducing the height of the project. For, Rs 28,000 crore should be given towards rehabilitation packages alone to the victims.

Narayana Swamy also criticised the privatization proposal on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and other public sector units. He said the central governments, after Independence, sought to create a socialistic pattern of society and set up several PSUs. The Centre nationalised banks. Now, if those PSUs and other government assets are sold, it would be a gross injustice to the people of the country, he said.

 

...
Tags: polavaram project andhra pradesh, yerra narayana swami
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

News

70,000 imparted training on Road Safety in AP

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR sets anti-incumbency check in motion

Srisailam Project. (Photo:DC)

Stop illegal power generation by TS: AP to KRMB

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh has ordered immediate demolition of school buildings that are in a dilapidated condition. — Representational image/DC

Slab collapse kills AP student, Oppn demands Rs 25 lakh compensation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Non-bailable warrants against three in fake Covid testing scam during Kumbh

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar. (Photo: PTI/File)

India logs 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, active cases continue to rise

A shopkeeper wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sells idols of Hindu deity Krishna on the eve of 'Janmashtami' festival in Jammu. (Photo: AP)

Mysuru gang-rape: Kumaraswamy says 'follow what was done in Hyderabad'

HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI file photo)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

Delhi govt issues SOPs for reopening of schools, colleges from Sep 1

Parental approval will be required for children to attend school. (Photo: DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->