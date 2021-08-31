Nation Current Affairs 31 Aug 2021 PM Modi to release c ...
PM Modi to release commemorative coin on ISKCON founder's 125th Birth Anniversary

ANI
Published Aug 31, 2021, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 6:08 pm IST
Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@BJP4India)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 and will also address the gathering on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on September 1 via video conferencing, a statement from Prime Minister's Office said here on Tuesday.

The Union Culture Minister will be present on the occasion.

 

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement". ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.

He also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world.

