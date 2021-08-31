Nation Current Affairs 31 Aug 2021 PM Modi asks Jaishan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi asks Jaishankar, Doval, officials to focus on immediate priorities in Afghan

ANI
Published Aug 31, 2021, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 2:00 pm IST
The high-level group has been meeting regularly over the last few days amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed a high-level group comprising of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials to focus on the immediate priorities of India in Afghanistan, sources said.

This group has been meeting regularly over the last few days amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis.

 

According to the sources, the group is seized of issues pertaining to the safe return of stranded Indians, the travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities to India, and assuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India.

"In view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister had recently directed that a high-level group comprising of EAM, NSA and senior officials focus on the immediate priorities of India," said the sources.

The group has also been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the Resolution, passed this morning by the UN Security Council, the sources added.

 

The United Nations Security Council under the Indian presidency has adopted a resolution on Afghanistan in which the member states reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and noted the Taliban's relevant commitments.

The resolution called for the Taliban to facilitate safe passage for people wanting to leave Afghanistan, allow humanitarians to access the country, and uphold human rights, including for women and children.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and is in touch with other countries as well.

 

India has evacuated over 550 people in six separate flights, either from Kabul or Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, of these, over 260 were Indians.

New Delhi also facilitated the evacuation of Indian nationals through other agencies and are in touch with various countries, like the US, Tajikistan, Iran and others.

Tags: afghanistan crisis, #pm modi, external affairs minister (eam) s. jaishankar, ajit doval, afghan evacuation, india and afghan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


