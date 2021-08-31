Nation Current Affairs 31 Aug 2021 Nine new judges admi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nine new judges administered oath of office by CJI, strength of SC rises to 33

PTI
Published Aug 31, 2021, 11:35 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 11:35 am IST
It is for the first time in the history of the apex court that nine judges took oath of office at one go
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's additional building complex. (DC)
 Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's additional building complex. (DC)

New Delhi: Nine new judges, including three women, were on Tuesday administered oath of office as judges of the Supreme Court, taking its strength to 33.

It is for the first time in the history of the apex court that nine judges took oath of office at one go.

 

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to the new judges in a swearing-in ceremony held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's additional building complex.

With the swearing-in of the nine new judges, the strength of the Supreme Court has risen to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

The nine new judges who were administered oath of office as apex court judges include Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B V Nagarathna.

Besides them, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice P S Narasimha, who was a senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General, were also administered oath of office by the CJI.

Justice Nagarathna, the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah, is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027.

 

Three out of these nine new judges -- Justices Nath, Nagarathna and Narasimha -- are also in line to become the CJI.

Traditionally, the oath of office to new judges is administered in the CJI's court room but the swearing-in ceremony was shifted to the auditorium keeping in view the need for strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, a press release issued by the apex court's public relations office on Monday had said.

Before the administration of oath of office, the warrant of appointment issue by President Ram Nath Kovind was read during the swearing-in ceremony.

 

Justice Nath is in line to become the CJI upon retirement of sitting apex court judge Justice Surya Kant in February 2027.

Justice Nath would be succeeded by Justice Nagarathna, who would have a tenure of over a month as the head of the judiciary.

Justice Narasimha would succeed Justice Nagarathna as the CJI and would have a tenure of over six months.

The apex court Collegium had on August 17 recommended these nine names for appointment as judges of the top court.

Later, the President had signed the warrants of their appointment as apex court judges.

 

The top court, which came into being on January 26, 1950, has seen very few women judges since its inception and in the last over 71 years has appointed only eight lady judges starting from M Fathima Beevi in 1989.

Presently, Justice Indira Banerjee was the lone serving woman judge in the apex court after her elevation on August 7, 2018 from the Madras High Court where she was serving as the Chief Justice.

While high court judges retire at the age of 62, the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65.

The recommendation of these nine names by the five-member collegium headed by CJI Ramana at its meeting on August 17 had put an end to the 21-month-long logjam over appointment of new judges to the top court.

 

The impasse over the appointment had led to a situation in which not a single name for the judgeship in the apex court could be recommended after the superannuation of then CJI Ranjan Gogoi on November 17, 2019.

...
Tags: supreme court (sc), supreme court judges, chief justice hima kohli, cji n.v. ramana


Latest From Nation

The rains also caused water-logging in Andheri, Parel, Bhandup and some other areas. (PTI file photo)

Rains back in Mumbai after break, cause landslide and water-logging

Traffic police personnel block a road during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tamil Nadu unlock: Schools, colleges yes; religious festivals no

Photo from accident site. (ANI)

DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law among 7 killed in major road accident in Koramangala

An auto rickshaw driver receives a jab of CoviShield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a free vaccination drive for the drivers in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 30,941 new COVID-19 cases, 350 fresh fatalities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Non-bailable warrants against three in fake Covid testing scam during Kumbh

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mysuru gang-rape: Kumaraswamy says 'follow what was done in Hyderabad'

HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI file photo)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

Delhi govt issues SOPs for reopening of schools, colleges from Sep 1

Parental approval will be required for children to attend school. (Photo: DC File)

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 22. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->