DC Impact | AP government to extend Ammavodi to orphanages

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Sep 1, 2021, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 8:55 am IST
Expressing surprise over the issue escaping their attention, Chakradhar Babu thanked Deccan Chronicle for highlighting the issue
The report highlighted financial difficulties being faced by homes for orphans despite a G.O. extending the benefit under Ammavodi scheme to managers of registered orphanages and guardians of children without parents. (Representational Image: PTI)
Nellore: Reacting to a report published in these columns on denial of Ammavodi scheme to kids living in orphanages, Nellore district collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said he would raise the issue at the state level and get the benefit released.

The report highlighted financial difficulties being faced by homes for orphans despite a G.O. extending the benefit under Ammavodi scheme to managers of registered orphanages and guardians of children without parents.

 

Expressing surprise over the issue escaping their attention, Chakradhar Babu thanked Deccan Chronicle for highlighting the issue. He said he will bring the matter to the notice of secretary concerned and resolve the issue at the earliest.

Tags: nellore district, financial difficulties
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


