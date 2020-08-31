160th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,624,613

76,664

Recovered

2,775,194

64,475

Deaths

64,646

1,018

Maharashtra78068956240124399 Andhra Pradesh4247673217543884 Tamil Nadu4220853621337231 Karnataka3359282422295589 Uttar Pradesh2256321675433423 Delhi1733901541714426 West Bengal1597851309523176 Bihar135013117305688 Telangana12496392837827 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 31 Aug 2020 Indian Army thwarts ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Army thwarts provocative military movements by China's PLA in Ladakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 31, 2020, 11:55 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2020, 12:56 pm IST
The tension between the two sides escalated manifold after the Galwan Valley clashes
PLA troops carry out `provocative movements’ at Pangong. (File Photo)
 PLA troops carry out `provocative movements’ at Pangong. (File Photo)

Two months after violent clashes along Line of Actual Control between the Chinese troops and the Indian armed forces, fresh clashes have been reported at Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

According to a statement released by the Indian Army, the new development was triggered after the PLA violated consensus arrived at the high-level military talks between India and China over the eastern Ladakh standoff.

 

The Army stated that the Chinese troops tried to change the status quo leading to provocative action on the Indian side.

Army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand released a statement which read: “Indian troops preempted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.”

 

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," the Army spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect India's territorial integrity.

 

It is the first major incident involving the troops of the two countries after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. China also suffered casualties but it is yet to make the details public but according to an American intelligence report it was 35.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh.

The two sides began a process of disengagement on July 6, a day after a telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh. However, the process has not moved forward since mid-July.

 

The PLA has pulled back from Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of troops has not moved forward in Pangong Tso, Depsang and a couple of other areas.

At the five rounds of Corps commander-level talks, the Indian side has been insisting on complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest, and immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to April.

The face-off began on May 5 following violent clashes between the two armies in the Pangong lake area. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

 

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control(LAC).

Prior to the clashes, both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Even as both sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks, the Indian Army stepped up its strength in all key areas along the LAC to deal with any eventualities.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has already conveyed to all the senior commanders of the Army, overseeing the operation of the frontline formations along the LAC, to keep up a significantly high state of alertness and maintain the aggressive posturing to deal with any Chinese "misadventure", sources said.

 

The tension between the two sides escalated manifold after the Galwan Valley clashes.

Following the incident, the government gave the armed forces "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure along the LAC.

The Army sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border following the deadly clashes. The IAF has also moved air defence systems as well as a sizeable number of its frontline combat jets and attack helicopters to several key air bases.

 

...
Tags: india china border, india china, indian army, china, pangong tso, ladakh, india china news


Latest From Nation

Telangana got its bearings wrong on the nature of Covid-19 infections in the state.

Telangana got its Covid-19 assumptions on asymptomatic cases all wrong

Pranab Mukherjee's health declines. (PTI Photo)

Pranab Mukherjee suffers septic shock, condition deteriorates: Hospital

No let up in coronavirus pressure at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: P Surendra)

Telangana's Covid forecast goes awry: No end in sight at the end of August

As many as 411 villages in 12 districts in Madhya Pradesh have been affected by floods. (PTI Photo)

Flash floods destroy standing crops in Madhya Pradesh, lakhs of people displaced



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after 13 days

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS. (PTI Photo)

Indian Navy deploys warship in South China Sea after Galwan clash

Indian Navy has reportedly deployed one of its frontline warships in the South China Sea. (Representative Image)

Army called in to rescue people in flood-hit MP district

Army has been called in to rescue people in the marooned areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Hosangabad district following flash floods. (Representative Image)

Fears rise for tribes in Andamans as COVID cases explode

A health worker sanitises her hands after taking a swab sample for the Covid-19 coronavirus. PTI Photo

Farooq Abdullah to support J&K special status restoration demand

Farooq Abdullah to garner support for J&K special status restoration demand. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham