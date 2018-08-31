search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hospital staff takes selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's body, sacked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Aug 31, 2018, 9:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 8:47 am IST
Photo clicked by employees of Kamineni Hospital in Telangana went viral on social media and drew all-round condemnation.
A ward boy is seen taking a selfie from his mobile phone with the actor-politician's body in the backdrop. A ward girl and two nurses are also looking into the camera. (Screengrab | Twitter)
 A ward boy is seen taking a selfie from his mobile phone with the actor-politician's body in the backdrop. A ward girl and two nurses are also looking into the camera. (Screengrab | Twitter)

Hyderabad: Four employees at the Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad clicked selfies with the body of actor-turned-politician and son of the founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) NTR's, N Harikrishna after he died in a road accident on Wednesday.

The picture clicked by the employees of the hospital in Telangana's Nalgonda district went viral on social media on Friday and drew all-round condemnation.

 

A ward boy is seen taking a selfie from his mobile phone with the actor-politician's body in the backdrop. A ward girl and two nurses are also looking into the camera.

According to reports, the picture was apparently taken minutes after the efforts of the doctors to resuscitate Harikrishna failed.

Reacting to the outrage caused by the selfie, the management of Kamineni hospital assured action against the employees.

Harikrishna, a former Rajya Sabha member and former Andhra Pradesh minister, was on his way to Nellore to attend a wedding when the car he was driving crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway.

The 61-year-old actor-turned-politician, Harikrishna was thrown out of the driver’s seat on the road and sustained critical head injuries. He was rushed to Kamineni Hospital.

Harikrishna was son-in-law of TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He started his film career in Telugu films as a child artist in 1960s.

Harikrishna was cremated with state honours in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Tags: kamineni hospital, selfie, nandamuri harikrishna
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman reveals what it's like to die after she flat-lined following brain surgery

Michelle called death 'peaceful and calm' and hopes to reassure people that it isn't as scary as they might think. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei’s Kirin 980 is the world’s first 7nm mobile SoC

The Kirin 980 will be seen shortly on the upcoming Huawei flagships later this year. (Photo: Huawei)
 

Swara reacts to Payal’s dig at her masturbation scene after tweet on Kerala floods

Swara Bhasker and Payal Rohatgi.
 

Sushi eater's hand amputated after catching bacterial infection by having raw fish

Despite medics’ best efforts – they operated on his hand and gave him two types of intravenous antibiotics – the man's condition got worse again. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Strange iOS 12 notification bug annoys iPhones users

Since the final update has not been officially rolled out, there’s no option to actually upgrade the iOS version.
 

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

41-yr-old Hyderabad woman dies in Saudi Arabia under mysterious circumstances

The family received a call from her mother's employer on August 31 who told them that the woman died. (Representational Image)

Top investigative agencies must probe PM Modi assassination plot: Congress

On being asked if the Congress wanted an NIA probe, Singhvi said one can imagine if the charge was credible and serious. (Photo: File)

Gauri Lankesh murder accused also wanted in Kalburgi case

Gauri Lankesh

Dog attack: 3 BBMP officials held for negligence

Ravishankar and Dr Shriram

Forests, Kerala police for probe into wildlife crimes

According to sources, the WLCCU in police department will function under the DGP (Crimes) and the WLCCU under forest department will be under the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Intelligence). Two officials of the forest department would be posted on deputation at the WLCCU in the police department.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham