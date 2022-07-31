  
Warangal rings the alarm over sharp Covid-19 spike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 31, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 1:29 am IST
A health worker takes a swab sample to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)
Warangal: Residents of the erstwhile Warangal district raised the alarm after over 300 positive Covid-19 cases and a related death were recorded over the past week.

They said that a Khanapur resident, Islavath Murali, complained of a cold and cough around four days ago and was admitted to a private hospital, where he tested positive for Covid-19 and died in a day.

Those living in the agency area expressed concern over the spike in cases among students.

Three days ago, seven students of the Kasturba Gandhi girl’s welfare residential school in Thorrur division tested positive for the virus and were quarantined on the premises, while on Saturday, seven students, two teachers and a school staff at a tribal welfare residential college in Gandhinagar of Kothaguda mandal tested positive.

They said that of 36 students, of a tribal welfare school in Mahabubabad who were suffering from food poisoning, four tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
Officials of the administration said they are on alert and are taking measures to check the further spread of the virus.

G.Sridhar, a social worker, told Deccan Chronicle said that despite repeated warnings from health officials, social distancing norms and mask discipline were being ignored at restaurants, eateries, functions and wedding processions.

A health official, requesting anonymity, said that if the situation continued to worsen, Warangal would be marked a red zone. He said that the public must strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms and there would be no use in the government issuing stringent directions if the public ignored them.

