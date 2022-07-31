  
Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2022 TS urges AP to do a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS urges AP to do a Polavaram backwaters impact study

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 31, 2022, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2022, 2:00 am IST
A view of the Polavaram project amid Godavari floods at Polavaram in Eluru district. (ARRANGED)
 A view of the Polavaram project amid Godavari floods at Polavaram in Eluru district. (ARRANGED)

HYDERABAD: Telangana appears to have decided that it will continue to pursue the theory that the Polavaram project on River Godavari, and the project’s backwaters, are the prime culprits that led to the recent floods in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, where in 99 villages were flooded.

In a letter to the Polavaram Project Authority, the engineer-in-chief of the Telangana irrigation department, C. Muralidhar, said there was a need for a fresh backwater study to ascertain the extent of area in Telangana that gets affected “due to the backwater effect upstream of the Polavaram project.”

He said while the water depth at Bhadrachalam was more than 28 feet round the year, it will rise to 43 metres if the Polavaram dam reaches its full reservoir level. The first warning level at Bhadrachalam is at 45.73 metres, followed by the second and third at 47.14 and 48.77 metres respectively.

Muralidhar said that various studies that factored in different magnitudes of flood have shown that water level could reach 58.32 metres at Bhadrachalam, and 64.29 metres at Dummugudem. If this became an eventuality, then flood waters would submerge nearly 185 sq km of land and affect around 1.2 lakh people in 166 villages.

The recent floods showed that on July 9 the water level at Bhadrachalam reached 54.35 metres and 99 villages in six mandals were affected, he said.

If the Polavaram project is completed and water is stored at its full reservoir level, then recurring floods of Bhadrachalam will become a phenomenon as floods are common in the river.

Muralidhar said Telangana is examining various adverse impacts of the Polavaram project backwaters and wants a comprehensive backwater study by an independent competent agency.

...
Tags: polavaram project, river godavari, backwaters, bhadrachalam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Apart from the language barrier between healthcare professionals and patients, the Adivasi patients complain of improper treatment. (Representational Image/DC)

Mother tongue plays crucial role in treating Adivasi patients and saving their lives

Chikoti Praveen Kumar (Image credit: Youtube)

ED intensifies probe into Chikoti’s hawala deals

MA&UD department on Saturday sanctioned Rs 2,410 crore for 104 roads and corridors within GHMC limits and 10 adjoining urban local bodies (ULBs). (Representational Photo:PTI)

MA&UD to spend Rs 2, 410 crore on missing link roads

The bench, comprising Bhaskara Panthula Mohan and Dr Binod Kumar Mishra, took the issue as a suo motu petition, when it was surprised to see an advocate still wearing his gown appearing as a liquidator of a corporate debtor, Super Agri Seeds Ltd. — Representational image/DC

Advocate turns up as liquidator, company law tribunal seeks clarify



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Record Rs 1.4L bids on day 1 of 5G auction

India's first auction of the ultra-high speed 5G spectrum on Tuesday attracted bids of over Rs 1.45 lakh crore. (PTI file photo)

LS, RS stalled for 3rd day amidst Opposition GST hike din

Opposition members stage a protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha against inflation and the Union Government's decision to increase GST on food items, during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald case

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from her residence ahead of appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->