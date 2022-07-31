MA&UD to spend Rs 2, 410 crore on missing link roads

Hyderabad: The municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department on Saturday sanctioned Rs 2,410 crore for 104 roads and corridors within GHMC limits and 10 adjoining urban local bodies (ULBs). It has also accorded permission to take up 50 identified roads and corridors against an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore on a priority basis. Towards this, it released GO No 510 dated July 29.

The managing director of Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) briefed the government of the success of the phase-I and phase-II of the missing links project and sought extending the project to cover more roads.

The government was urged to provide administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 2,410 crore with permission to take up 50 roads and corridors in Phase-III with five packages. It was made clear by the government that the expenditure had to be met by HMDA from internal resources or by borrowing from financial institutions.

The Phase-III missing link road project would be taken up in five packages. Seven stretches will be taken up under Package I at a cost of Rs 304 crore. Under package II, 10 stretches will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 330 crore, under package III 13 stretches at `417 crore, package IV 11 stretches at Rs 287 crore while package V will cover nine stretches at an estimated cost of Rs 152 crore.

HRDCL will lay 120 km of roads at 50 stretches at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.