Advocate turns up as liquidator, company law tribunal seeks clarify

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 31, 2022, 2:31 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2022, 2:31 am IST
Hyderabad: Noticing that advocates and chartered accountants were being appointed as liquidators or resolution professionals, the National Company Law Tribunal of Hyderabad Chapter sought an explanation from the Bar Council of India, Institutes of Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries and Cost Accountants to clarify the rule position of whether practising advocates, CAs, CSs or Cost Accountants could practice two professions simultaneously.

The bench reminded that the Advocates Act prohibited a person from pursuing two professions simultaneously, one is an advocate and another is something else, and questioned his appointment as a liquidator.

