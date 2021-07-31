Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2021 Two Delta Plus Covid ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two Delta Plus Covid cases in TS, experts say following all norms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 31, 2021, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2021, 10:22 am IST
Experts state that Delta plus is not a concern in India as its spread has not been noted
Different groups must be involved in creating awareness and communicating to people in the right manner about following Covid-19 protocols, says Dr G.V.S, Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad. — PTI
 Different groups must be involved in creating awareness and communicating to people in the right manner about following Covid-19 protocols, says Dr G.V.S, Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad. — PTI

Hyderabad: Two Delta plus Covid-19 cases were found in Telangana state, of the total 70 found in the country, the Centre said in Parliament on Friday. The two cases in Telangana state were found at the airport.

Experts state that Delta plus is not a concern in India as the spread its has not been noted.

 

The Centre said 58,240 samples have been sequenced of which 17,169 were found to be of the Delta variant.

In the city, Hyderabad continued to report more than 70 cases, and Karimnagar 60 new cases a day.

Highlighting the need to improved complaince with Covid-19 protocols, Dr G.V.S, Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad, said, "Different groups must be involved in creating awareness and communicating to people in the right manner about following Covid-19 protocols. There is a need for institutes and NGOS working at the grassroot level to be involved in this.”

 

He said a representatives of these units must meet once in a week and monitor the situation.

Covid Update: Fresh cases: 614; Deaths: 4; Tests done: 1,11,251; Active cases: 9,141; Total cases 6,44,330; Total deaths: 3,800.

Most new cases: GHMC: 73; Karimnagar: 61; Warangal Urban: 59; Khammam: 47; Nalgonda: 45.

Fewest new cases: Narayanpet: 0; Nirmal, Jogulamba Gadwal: 1; Kamareddy, Wanaparthy: 2; Medak: 3; Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad: 4

...
Tags: delta plus variant, adherence to covid protocols
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Higher Education Department issued orders to implement the

Kerala govt launches 'Let's Go Digital' project for higher education institutions

People wait in queues to buy liquor from a Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlet in Kerala. (DC File)

Kochi Corporation shuts liquor outlets to contain spread of COVID-19

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

The terrorists are believed to have planted the IED during the intervening night under the cover of darkness, the officials said. (Representational image: PTI)

IED defused in J-K's Rajouri; search operations on to nab terrorists



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

CII-Serum Institute to work to expand vaccination across small towns, rural areas

A health worker prepares to inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

Support peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a delegation level meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

SC defers hearing in Kerala fishermen killing case for August 2

The apex court had in its order earlier on June 15, closed all the proceedings in India against the two Italian Marines accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->