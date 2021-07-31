Two Delta Plus Covid cases in TS, experts say following all norms

Different groups must be involved in creating awareness and communicating to people in the right manner about following Covid-19 protocols, says Dr G.V.S, Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad. — PTI

Hyderabad: Two Delta plus Covid-19 cases were found in Telangana state, of the total 70 found in the country, the Centre said in Parliament on Friday. The two cases in Telangana state were found at the airport.

Experts state that Delta plus is not a concern in India as the spread its has not been noted.

The Centre said 58,240 samples have been sequenced of which 17,169 were found to be of the Delta variant.

In the city, Hyderabad continued to report more than 70 cases, and Karimnagar 60 new cases a day.

Highlighting the need to improved complaince with Covid-19 protocols, Dr G.V.S, Murthy, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad, said, "Different groups must be involved in creating awareness and communicating to people in the right manner about following Covid-19 protocols. There is a need for institutes and NGOS working at the grassroot level to be involved in this.”

He said a representatives of these units must meet once in a week and monitor the situation.

Covid Update: Fresh cases: 614; Deaths: 4; Tests done: 1,11,251; Active cases: 9,141; Total cases 6,44,330; Total deaths: 3,800.

Most new cases: GHMC: 73; Karimnagar: 61; Warangal Urban: 59; Khammam: 47; Nalgonda: 45.

Fewest new cases: Narayanpet: 0; Nirmal, Jogulamba Gadwal: 1; Kamareddy, Wanaparthy: 2; Medak: 3; Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad: 4