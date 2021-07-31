Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2021 RT-PCR certificate m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RT-PCR certificate must for those from Kerala, Maharashtra to enter Karnataka

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2021, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2021, 4:01 pm IST
The negative certificate should not be older than 72 hours irrespective of the vaccination status, said the government in a circular
A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing.(Photo: PTI)
 A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing.(Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Saturday announced a special surveillance measure making mandatory a negative RT-PCR certificate for people arriving to the State from Kerala and Maharashtra.

The negative certificate should not be older than 72 hours irrespective of the vaccination status, said the government in a circular.

 

The circular signed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar said, "The revised special surveillance measure is notified herewith to be complied with strictly for arrivals from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra in view of the current COVID-19 situation."

The certificate is mandatory for all passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport, the circular said.

It said the certificate is applicable for all the flights originating from Kerala and Maharashtra. "Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours," it said.

 

Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry the negative RT-PCR certificates, it said.

For all the passengers travelling by bus, the conductor shall ensure that they possess the negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala like Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru, and those bordering Maharashtra like Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar have been directed to establish checkposts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles entering Karnataka are checked for compliance.

 

The certificate is mandatory for students and the public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons. The visitors should undergo RT - PCR test once in 15 days and possess the negative test report.

Those exempted from carrying the negative RT-PCR certificate are constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and children aged below two.

In the case of those in dire emergency situations (death in the family and medical treatment among others) their swabs shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka.

The government on Friday ordered the district administrations to strictly monitor the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions and to impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary.

 

The order said there was a spike in the number of new cases in the border-States as well as in a few places in the State. This warrants close monitoring and stringent micro-containment measures.

For example, the border-State of Kerala is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19.

...
Tags: rt-pcr test, covid-19 kerala, covid-19 maharashtra, covid-19 karnataka, border restrictions, kerala karnataka border
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a market in Chennai. (AFP)

Tamil Nadu Serosurvey finds COVID-19 antibodies in 66 per cent population

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning. (Representational image: PTI)

Two JeM militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

The plane had no passengers, due to the COVID-19 restrictions on international travel to certain destinations, and was only carrying cargo and a crew of eight. (Representational image: AFP)

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

The Higher Education Department issued orders to implement the

Kerala govt launches 'Let's Go Digital' project for higher education institutions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Two JeM militants killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning. (Representational image: PTI)

CII-Serum Institute to work to expand vaccination across small towns, rural areas

A health worker prepares to inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->