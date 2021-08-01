Nation Current Affairs 31 Jul 2021 GHMC puts property t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC puts property tax defaulters’ list under wraps

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Aug 1, 2021, 2:43 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 7:53 am IST
The list has been removed from public domain following instruction from higher authorities within the state government, an official said
More than 40 per cent of tax payers from six zones evade tax: Out of 14 lakh property tax payers, 5.7 lakh residents avoid payment of tax.
 More than 40 per cent of tax payers from six zones evade tax: Out of 14 lakh property tax payers, 5.7 lakh residents avoid payment of tax.

Hyderabad: The GHMC has put under wraps the list of top property tax defaulters, who are mostly businessmen, lawmakers and influential persons.

The senior official, requesting anonymity, said property details had been removed from public domain after Deccan Chronicle published a news report, “Telangana owes property tax worth `678 crore” on July 8. He said an informal inquiry had been conducted into the revenue wing as a result. Subsequently, higher authorities from state government wanted property tax details removed from the public domain.

 

The senior official said the GHMC had removed access to the online list of defaulters on instructions of higher authorities. The decision will enhance corruption in the revenue wing, he said.

The listing now is such that only the tax payer can know his or her property tax details. This would prevent shaming of top defaulters, who have defaulted in payments of about `230 crore even after availing the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme. Under the scheme, property tax payers could clear their principal tax amount till 2019-20 in one go, in addition to 10 per cent interest against accumulated arrears.

 

More than 40 per cent of tax payers from six zones evade tax: Out of 14 lakh property tax payers, 5.7 lakh residents avoid payment of tax. Most top defaulters are residents of prime locations, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and other areas in the central zone.

Out of 4,03,902 defaulters in central zone, 2,48,504 cleared their dues in 2020-21. According to an estimate, only 27 per cent of people contribute about `500 crore to the GHMC's revenue. Statistics show 73 per cent people default in collusion with the GHMC’s revenue officials.

 

Corporation officials claim that if GHMC manages to collect 60 per cent of property tax from defaulters, the civic body can increase its collection to `2,500 crore.

While the corporation has collected Rs 1,703.21 crore in property tax, it is yet to collect Rs 1,958 crore of arrears.

 

Who pays, who doesn’t

Data with the GHMC shows highest defaults in the south and central zones

                                Assessments                     Defaulters

 

East zone             2,42,426                               1,57,471 (44.6%)

South zone         2,36,062                               1,02,863 (26.66%)

 

Central zone      4,03,902                               2,48,504 (27.54%)

West zone          2,89,627                               2,16,954 (65.27%)

North zone         3,14,802                               1,89,682 (60.25%)

 

...
Tags: property tax, tax defaulters, tax payer, lawmakers


Horoscope 01 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo: AP)

India records single-day rise of 41,831 new Covid cases, 541 deaths

Dr. K Sivan in a virtual meeting with Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General, European Space Agency. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

ISRO to take cooperation with European, Israeli space agencies to higher orbit

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)

Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

VMRDA is tagged as the second metropolitan region in Telugu states after Hyderabad. (Photo: vmrda.gov.in)

VMRDA's draft master plan, draft perspective plan now a controversy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

India seeks early pullout from Hot Springs, Gogra

China had shown no interest to further de-escalate the situation in other friction points. Representational Image. (PTI)

After BSY ouster, Shivraj's Delhi visit stirs rumours of leadership change

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->