Unlock 3.0 Karnataka: Sunday lockdown, night curfews removed; Theatres have to wait

Volunteers spray disinfectant inside an ambulance during the launch of free ambulance service for COVID-9 patients by private donor at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo

A day after the central government announced guidelines under Unlock 3.0, the Karnataka government has come up with its own. The government has removed the complete lockdown concept on Sundays and done away with the night curfews too.

So from August 2, there will be no lockdown on Sundays. It was also announced that gyms, yoga centres can start functioning from August 5. The same day, the state also denied permission for the reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions till August 31.

Also, theatre owners who were eagerly expecting some good news, were disappointed as the government denied permission to reopen theatres, swimming pools, amusement parks and other such activities which involves lot of people.

Meanwhile, the daily average of fresh corona cases which crossed 2,000 by July 2nd week, hovered between 3,000-4,000 in the third week, and went beyond 5,000 in the fourth week and has now crossed the 6,000 mark.Bengaluru too is continuing to report more than 2,000 fresh cases on a daily basis.

More than half of the active cases are from Bengaluru. As the city is continuously adding up more and more cases, experts are insisting on increasing testing in the city. As of now, the city is testing nearly 8,000 samples every day.