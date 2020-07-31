129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
Nation, Current Affairs

Unlock 3.0 Karnataka: Sunday lockdown, night curfews removed; Theatres have to wait

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Jul 31, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 4:07 pm IST
Theatre owners who were eagerly expecting some good news, were disappointed as the government denied permission to reopen theatres
Volunteers spray disinfectant inside an ambulance during the launch of free ambulance service for COVID-9 patients by private donor at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo Volunteers spray disinfectant inside an ambulance during the launch of free ambulance service for COVID-9 patients by private donor at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo
  Volunteers spray disinfectant inside an ambulance during the launch of free ambulance service for COVID-9 patients by private donor at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo

A day after the central government announced guidelines under Unlock 3.0, the Karnataka government has come up with its own. The government has removed the complete lockdown concept on Sundays and done away with the night curfews too.

So from August 2, there will be no lockdown on Sundays. It was also announced that gyms, yoga centres can start functioning from August 5. The same day, the state also denied permission for the reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions till August 31.

 

Also, theatre owners who were eagerly expecting some good news, were disappointed as the government denied permission to reopen theatres, swimming pools, amusement parks and other such activities which involves lot of people.

Meanwhile, the daily average of fresh corona cases which crossed 2,000 by July 2nd week, hovered between 3,000-4,000 in the third week, and went beyond 5,000 in the fourth week and has now crossed the 6,000 mark.Bengaluru too is continuing to report more than 2,000 fresh cases on a daily basis.

More than half of the active cases are from Bengaluru. As the city is continuously adding up more and more cases, experts are insisting on increasing testing in the city. As of now, the city is testing nearly 8,000 samples every day.

 

